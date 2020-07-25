9:54am, 25 July 2020

Former teammates of newly appointed Harlequins academy coach Jordan Turner-Hall have reacted positively to the news that he is to return to the Stoop after five years. The 32-year-old retired from professional rugby in 2015 at the age of 27 as a result of a hip injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

This brought an end to an illustrious career in south-west London in which he was at the centre of Quins’ glory days. This included starting both the Challenge Cup victory over Stade Francais in 2011 and the Premiership final victory over Leicester Tigers a year later.

He also earned two England caps during his career, both in 2012 under Stuart Lancaster. His hard-running style of play was hugely popular during his playing days where he made 181 appearances, and many of those who played with him have lauded the commitment he showed to the club.

Win £5,000 for your local rugby club courtesy of Budgy Smuggler

Recently retired Harlequins prop Mark Lambert, who played alongside Turner-Hall throughout the centre’s career, led the responses to this announcement. He said on Twitter: “Can’t overstate the role Turner-Hall played in the Harlequins squad in his playing days. He was at the heart of the club and wears his heart on his sleeve. The young men of Quins academy are lucky to have him.”

Likewise, former England and Harlequins prop Paul Doran-Jones described Turner-Hall as “great young English coach in the making”.

Can’t overstate the role @TurnerHall_J played in the @Harlequins squad in his playing days. He was at the heart of the club and wears his heart on his sleeve. The young men of Quins academy are lucky to have him ?? https://t.co/JHgadwR0yY — Mark Lambert (@marklambert3) July 24, 2020

So happy for this absolute legend @TurnerHall_J

One of the @Harlequins greats ??

Brilliant appointment and can’t wait to see him around the club again ?? https://t.co/CH2O4ViNbH — Mike Brown (@mikebrown_15) July 24, 2020

Great to see this guy moulding minds and shaping youth. Another great young English coach in the making. Great to see you back where you belong at @Harlequins proud of you fella https://t.co/kujUnw8F8N — Paul Doran Jones (@PaulDoranJones) July 24, 2020

Another great signing! — George Robson (@GeorgeDRobson) July 24, 2020

Welcome home @TurnerHall_J. One of the best, to develop some of the best. Exciting times ahead for the academy @Harlequins ??. https://t.co/aI64UdsL9K — Laurie Dalrymple (@LaurieDalrymple) July 24, 2020

The players’ views were also echoed by Harlequins head coach Paul Gustard, who said: “It’s fantastic news to have Jordan returning to the club as he takes the next step and progresses in his coaching journey. As a player, Jordan was a physical, uncompromising centre who gave everything. I have no doubt that he will bring the same level of commitment, energy and passion to his new role within our academy set-up.

“During the interview process, he was articulate, energetic and clearly emotionally attached to the club. He showed a great depth of knowledge and acumen, but it was also clear he is very driven to add more skills to his coaching toolbox. It’s important in players’ formative playing years they have good role models and people that genuinely care.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Great to see this happening https://t.co/Xe01VDM5LG — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) July 24, 2020