Theo Dan update included in Saracens' eight-player injury bulletin

Saracens have issued a medical bulletin update on eight sidelined players, including England hooker Theo Dan. The enhanced England EPS contracted forward last featured as a starter in the December 22 Gallagher Premiership win over Northampton in London.

This Saturday’s Investec Champions Cup trip to Munster is his club’s final fixture before Steve Borthwick’s January 14 announcement of his England Guinness Six Nations squad.

Recently-turned 24, Dan was one of 17 players given an enhanced EPS contract in late October. However, despite being fit, he only featured once off the bench in the four-match Autumn Nations Series as clubmate Jamie George was the starting captain while Luke Cowan-Dickie provided the cover at hooker in the three other games.

Dan returned to Saracens after the series and was a starter in two of his four appearances, but he is now sidelined with a calf problem. The latest injury update from the club read: “Theo Dan continues to be assessed following a minor calf injury.”

An update was also provided on fellow England player Nick Isiekwe, stating that he is still “having his shoulder assessed following the Bath match” on December 27.

Six other players were also mentioned in the bulletin. “Alex Goode is rehabilitating after having surgery on his quad, on track to return during the Premiership Rugby Cup window.

“Andy Onyeama-Christie is in the rehabilitation phase and is hoping to return before the end of the 2024/25 season. James Hadfield is rehabilitating after having ankle surgery and is on track to return during the Premiership Rugby Cup fixtures. Louie Johnson has returned to full training and could return imminently.

“Theo McFarland had surgery last week and will look to return towards the end of the Premiership Rugby Cup block. Tobias Elliott injured his finger against Bath, due to return to training this week.”

Saracens got their season back on track last Saturday with a 35-26 Premiership win over Bristol seven days after their record 10-68 defeat at Bath. They now head to Ireland poised in second place in Pool Three following December wins over the Bulls and Stade Francais.