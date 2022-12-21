Select Edition

Latest Comments

Steve Hansen on what 'probably' cost Eddie Jones his job
c
chris 8 hours ago

It was a mistake to sack Eddie. They will do well under Borthwick but they won't win the RWC. Could Eddie have won this time around? Probably not considering the competition. But he had a long term vision that was just starting to come together. Squidge Rugby's YouTube analysis of this is really interesting. Too bad English management weren't paing attention. If Steve Hanson is surprised, it probably wasn't a good choice.

Cut the rhetoric, Australia and NZ can't live without one another
F
Francisco 14 hours ago

Movement is demonstrated by walking. Excellent approach to this vital issue for the health of rugby in the southern hemisphere.

The Rob Baxter verdict on Steve Borthwick getting the England job

By PA
(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Exeter boss Rob Baxter has welcomed Steve Borthwick’s appointment as England head coach and says it was no surprise that he became the leading candidate to succeed Eddie Jones. Borthwick has landed English rugby’s top job on a five-year contract, taking charge earlier this week.

The 43-year-old Cumbrian masterminded Leicester’s Gallagher Premiership title triumph last season and he takes over from Jones, who was sacked a fortnight ago, just nine months before the Rugby World Cup starts in France.

Jones presided over England’s worst year of results since 2008, managing only five wins from twelve games. “I am pleased that the RFU are looking at the Premiership,” Baxter said, who removed himself from the England speculation by recently signing a new deal at Exeter. “It is a good indicator of the game in general if that is the progress that can happen through the English coaching ranks.

“I am very pleased for Steve, and I hope he goes very well. He has got a lot right at Leicester, both in the coaching and the direction he has given that team. They are very aligned in how they play – that is their big strength. Across the board, they buy into what that game plan is and execute it very well.

“On top of that, he has – over two or three seasons – refreshed the squad as a whole. He has shown both sides of the coin, really.

“You have got to get your squad right and build it within those restrictions you have, and once you have got that together, you also have to get that direction on the field. He has done those two things very well. He has had experience with England before, so I don’t think there was any surprise that he became the top candidate.”

Borthwick, a former England skipper and forwards coach, won 57 caps and played almost 400 times for Bath and Saracens as an outstanding second-row forward. He joined Leicester as head coach in 2020, transforming their fortunes from a club in the Premiership’s lower reaches to title winners. His first England game at the helm will be a Guinness Six Nations opener against Scotland on February 4.

