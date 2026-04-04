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Sevens

The pyramid grows: Five things we learnt from the inaugural season of SVNS 2

HSBC SVNS 2 Sao Paulo Captains Photo (Photo Credit: World Rugby)

With all eyes now focused on the start of the HSBC SVNS World Championship, the time has also come for reflection on an entertaining three rounds of the inaugural SVNS 2 tournament.

Making up the middle tier of the new ‘pyramid’ format of SVNS rugby, fans in Nairobi, Montevideo and São Paulo were treated to brilliant weekends of fast-flowing rugby, with six teams in the men’s and women’s competition vying for finals qualification.

RugbyPass looks back at this first edition of the new tournament, and what lies in store for the event as its 2026 winners prepare to play for higher honours in Hong Kong.

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The hunger for SVNS 2

In taking SVNS 2 to three unique locations, what has been particularly fun to see is how much fans got behind the respective tournaments.

Over 10,000 fans turned out in Nairobi across the weekend, with members of the Kenyan government and the governing body of the sport in Africa highlighting Kenya’s readiness to host more rugby fixtures.

While attendances were slightly hampered due to unpredictable weather conditions in Montevideo, the attendances in São Paulo were also encouraging at the Estádio Nicolau Alayon, the home of Super Rugby Americas’ side the Cobras.

All signs point to an encouraging future for the tournament, and that fans will show up for a high-quality Sevens product, no matter the level on the pyramid.

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The chasing pack

Every side had their chance to shine across the three weekends of competition, with finals spots up for grabs right until the end of action in Brazil.

Top of the list is the United States and Kenya in the men’s competition, with Germany continuing a big year, finishing first and second in Nairobi and Montevideo, with Uruguay qualifying last with a bronze medal finish in Brazil.

The women saw a three-way race with Argentina, Spain and South Africa, with Brazil pulling their finals aspirations out of the fire at home to fill the last final spot.

Even sides who missed out on finals, notably Belgium in the men’s and Kenya in the women’s competitions, were given a chance to impress, finishing first and second respectively in São Paulo.

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Playing in threes

Despite qualifying, there was a universal theme across the final round of the competition in Brazil: consistency is key.

This was especially the case for the USA and Germany in the men’s competition and Argentina and South Africa in the women’s competition, who all suffered significant slumps in São Paulo.

Despite the fact that all four sides had already qualified for finals and were saving themselves for Hong Kong, the drop in form was enough to warrant concerns.

With consistency a key factor in SVNS rugby, such results play into the hands of Kenya and Uruguay in the men’s competition, who improved throughout the tournament, with Kenya the only men’s side that finished in the top three in every event.

This also bodes well for the Spanish women’s side, who stunned several teams in Montevideo and ended with a bronze finish in São Paulo, being the only women’s side that finished in the top three in every event.

All qualifying sides will need to hit the ground running in Hong Kong, and will hope Brazil was a blip on the road, not a sign of things to come.

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SVNS 3 form a critical launchpad

Speaking of form, the more SVNS 2 dragged on, the more it confirmed how valuable the SVNS 3 tournament was for those who participated.

With the men, Canada had a difficult run in SVNS 2 after winning SVNS 3 in January, but the runners-up in Dubai, Belgium, came away from the tournament with promising results, winning the São Paulo SVNS despite missing out on the World Championship.

The women’s tournament was a different kettle of fish, with both SVNS 3 qualifiers South Africa and Argentina dominating after being promoted to SVNS 2, with both sides qualifying for the World Championship.

Should either side dislodge a current World Series team and finish inside the top eight, such an achievement would highlight why this new ‘pyramid’ format was brought in: to build competitors up and to reward sides who deliver substantial improvement.

New faces in the World Series?

With SVNS 2 now behind, a key question remains: can any of the eight sides who’ve qualified for the World Championship make the jump into the World Series?

Given that many sides previously have history in the expanded format, the answer is yes; however, Hong Kong will give a key indication as to the level of intensity between the World Series and SVNS 2.

Great Britain will likely be the target for all SVNS 2 sides, the men’s and women’s teams both finishing last and struggling to deliver results.

Spain and Argentina may also be in the mix for the men, with Japan and Fiji making up the bottom three for the women.

With finals rugby, anything can happen, and with many tournaments coalescing into an intense three weeks of finals action, it promises to be one of the most exciting finishes to a season in years.

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Comments on RugbyPass

G
GP 53 minutes ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

Leicester Fainga’anuku has to be in the AB’s. I believe he will be. A rocky start at times for the Crusaders , he has really showed his strength and skills, especially in the last few games.

105 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hour ago
The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

As usual I don’t have much of an idea what you’re talking about. The whole backline and attack was terrible under Razor and got worse by the week. Jordie, along with everyone else in the backline, was used in the worst way possible in what has sadly fallen to the worlds 9th best attack. I am describing something far more like Argentina or the Hurricanes attack, not that sub club level monstrosity of last years All Blacks. Jordie at 13? Sure why not. It makes no sense whatsoever but that seems to be what makes people the most happy for some reason.

118 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

Not by running straight into contact though.

105 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

Jordie was the lynchpin of the attack last year, passed more than ever (less into contact).

I think you’re both getting confused by the quality and success of said attacks.



...

118 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How 1% of the USA sports rights market could transform rugby

Yeah but what does that 1% take to reach, it’s a throwaway line that shouldn’t be used in this manner.

It’s fine to use it as a figure to show how small world rugby is but there’s no way you can use it to lead towards getting some of that share. Look at it from the other way, he is talking about the potential of rugby in the US to generate TWICE what the global game does. That’s so far into the future, in terms of what it would take to get to, that it’s not even worth thinking about.



...

7 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How 1% of the USA sports rights market could transform rugby

The great thing about it is that it’s rugby’s roots as a fit for everyone team sport where comradery is high that’s been the foundation of its appeal and growth in the country.

I don’t think we have to worry too much about that changing.



...

7 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Northampton Saints player ratings vs Bath | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

And no mention of the fact Manny Iugun matched the best prop in the world??

2 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Northampton Saints player ratings vs Bath | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

Undone by Andrew Brace at the death, obvious sealing off by barf. Still when they come to the gardens in 2 weeks we’ll get revenge.

2 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Was pretty watching Ta’avao have to look over his shoulder back at the ref while he said “not going foward, only sideways” at one scrum call!

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Was good to see that he has a lot of heart for his new team and felt enough to give the ref a serve.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

I think he means Lennox kicked the ball straight into Reimer, they put Tele’a on the scrum when there was no need, Howden got under the ball for the try etc. So many things other than the card culminated in the loss, and most under Landers control, excl the handling.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Yeah the game was tight the whole way, but you can’t expect much with the likes of Millar, Lowe, Lennox as keys in your backline.

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Wow, wow, wow, what a brilliant game that was.

Could easily have gone either way but Saints starting XV won their battle but the Bath bench is what edged the contest.



...

100 Go to comments
T
Tah Man Too 2 hours ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

De Groot was excellent. I thought Ta’avao played well too. That’s a very good front row you’ve got there.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Yeah and it was a different approach too, at least to how they use the ball with TT throwing some massive long passes. Not sure it worked too well but it’s what you want to see, and those close catchs are so key against blitz D’s, you don’t get a good picture in traffic, a few offloads were fairly rusty too though.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Good game last night, enjoyed the refined structure of both sides start. Very heavy on the defensive pressure and a shame the Landers couldn’t catch better and use a few of those opportunities.

Deserved the win with that last try being held up.



...

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Drink more beer, it does the same. 🤣🤣🤣

100 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
How the All Blacks can turn the curse of versatility into a blessing

People have a big misconception about Kaino that he was some huge Chabal type enforcer, when in fact his size was far more comparable to Flanders than anyone elses. Squire was big by comparison, as a result though he simple tended to use that as his weapon, Kaino had to develope the full kit. Shame he had health issues as he was going to be a good option though.

105 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 2 hours ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

He knows the ultimate test this year is in South Africa. Last year the ABs were smashed in the scrum by them. He needs and wants to led the ABs scrum to something better this year.

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Crikey - I think I called that one pretty well but what a fantastic game of rugby that was.

How good were Saints backline? I also thought Pollock was outstanding tonight but Bath’s forwards clawed them out of trouble. 👏👏👏



...

100 Go to comments
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