United Rugby Championship

The Peter O'Mahony update Munster fans didn't want to hear

By Liam Heagney
Munster's Peter O'Mahony (Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Preparations at Munster for next Saturday’s United Rugby Championship derby away at Leinster have been dealt a massive blow as two Ireland forwards, including Peter O’Mahony, have been ruled out.

The veteran back-rower and tighthead Oli Jager were starters in last Saturday’s rain-sodden win over Ospreys. However, both made early first-half exits in the 23-0 win in Cork and will now miss the trip to Croke Park, a fixture that has more than 70,000 tickets sold.

An injury update on Tuesday read: “The Munster squad started preparations on Monday ahead of Saturday’s URC round four clash against Leinster at Croke Park (5.45pm). In player news, Sean O’Brien returns from the Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa ahead of Saturday’s game.

“Following Munster’s win over Ospreys on Saturday, Oli Jager (neck) and Peter O’Mahony (hamstring) are both going for scans and are unavailable this weekend. Mike Haley has a leg contusion and his availability will be determined later in the week.

“There is good news for Tom Ahern (ankle) and Alex Nankivell (shoulder) as they are both returning to training this week. Their respective availability for Croke Park will be determined later in the week.

Fixture
United Rugby Championship
Leinster
12:45
12 Oct 24
Munster
All Stats and Data

“Ruadhan Quinn is following the return to play protocols and his availability will be determined later in the week. Billy Burns is increasing his training exposure this week and the out-half’s availability will be determined later in the week.

“Shane Daly is unlikely to be available this week as he continues to recover from an elbow injury. Thaakir Abrahams sustained a low-grade thigh injury against Zebre and is unavailable this week.

“Long-term absentees Rory Scannell (ankle) and Paddy Patterson (knee) are making good progress and will increase their training exposure this week. Patrick Campbell will have surgery on a shoulder injury he sustained in AIL action last month. Josh Wycherley will visit a specialist this week for a neck injury.”

Alex McHenry: 'It was shocking, lives turned upside down'

Harry Viljoen’s squad were brutally told that the business had gone into liquidation, that they no longer had jobs and that the club would not defend its title in the 2023/24 Championship… all this just 12 days after they visited Bath and stylishly put a half-dozen tries on their PRC hosts.

Read Now

Latest Features

LONG READ

A tale of two cities: Gloucester and Bath set to resume hostilities

Bath have been talked up as Premiership winners but Gloucester's early-season dynamism ensures a bare-knuckle ride West Country derby

LONG READ

Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

In resting Antoine Dupont and the rest of his 'premiums', has Fabien Galthie undermined a mouth-watering voyage?

LONG READ

'Luck undeniably plays a part in rugby, even if it might be taboo to admit it'

Every team benefits from a certain amount of luck but underlying performances rather than league position are a more reliable guide.

