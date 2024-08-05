Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
34 - 34
FT
44 - 44
FT
39 - 17
FT
28 - 36
FT
Friday
01:35
Friday
03:35
Friday
22:05
Friday
22:05
International

The NFL loophole that could help Rees-Zammit bag a Chiefs roster spot

By Ian Cameron
(L-R) Patrick Murtagh, Charlie Smyth, Louis Rees-Zammit, Travis Clayton, and Bayron Matos are recognized on stage after day 3 of the NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza on April 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Louis Rees-Zammit’s bid for a spot on the Kansas City Chiefs roster could be influenced by his status as a normal NFL player rather than an International Player Pathway (IPP) player.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although he came through the IPP pathway, LRZ was signed by the Chiefs as a free agent and has been signed outside the NFLs IPP exemptions.

As such the 23-year-old faces different rules regarding practice squad eligibility.

Under the IPP, players are allocated to teams and given a 17th roster spot on the practice squad, which is reserved exclusively for international players. These players are not available for signing by other teams while they are on the practice squad.

Video Spacer

Geordan Murphy on Louis Rees-Zammit’s NFL aspirations | RPTV

Former Leicester Tigers fullback Geordan Murphy joined Jim Hamilton prematch as Leicester hosted Leinster in the Champions Cup. The pair discuss Louis Rees-Zammit and Harry Mallinder being selected for the NFL International Player Pathway Programme. Watch the full pre and post match show on RugbyPass.tv

Full interview

Video Spacer

Geordan Murphy on Louis Rees-Zammit’s NFL aspirations | RPTV

Former Leicester Tigers fullback Geordan Murphy joined Jim Hamilton prematch as Leicester hosted Leinster in the Champions Cup. The pair discuss Louis Rees-Zammit and Harry Mallinder being selected for the NFL International Player Pathway Programme. Watch the full pre and post match show on RugbyPass.tv

Full interview

Rees-Zammit’s technical status as a non-IPP player means if he is placed on the Chiefs practice squad, he remains eligible to be potentially signed by other NFL teams.

The new rules for the 2024 International Player Pathway Program provide additional flexibility for teams and opportunities for international players. Each of the 32 NFL clubs can fill a 17th roster spot on its practice squad reserved for an international player. This allows clubs to elevate their international practice squad player to the active roster up to three times during the season. This rule aims to increase the flexibility for teams to utilize the additional player and create more playing opportunities for international player who badly need playing time and experience.

In addition to the practice squad spot, each club will receive one training camp roster exemption for a qualifying player. Clubs can either sign players identified through the NFL’s IPP program or scout for international talent independently.

For Rees-Zammit, being signed as a free agent rather than an IPP player means he must navigate the traditional NFL practice squad rules. While this provides him with the opportunity to be signed by any team, it also means he lacks the specific protections and guaranteed practice squad spot given to IPP players.

ADVERTISEMENT

The upshot for Rees-Zammit? It’s possible that the Chiefs may wish to place him on their active 53-man active to prevent other franchises from getting their hands on him.

Chiefs’ pundit Cole DeRuse explained the context that Louis Rees-Zammit finds himself in on the Chief Concerns podcast: “I understand that they [Chiefs management] didn’t put the International Pathway Player exemption on him, so if he does not make the roster he would have to clear waivers and he can get scooped up by somebody else. You could make the case that the Chiefs may put him on the 53 to kind of protect him. They’ve done that before.

“I really think he’d benefit from a year in the Chiefs’ system, going through the reps and soaking up football knowledge. I don’t know that he makes the roster at this point in time.”

Speaking on the same podcast, former Chiefs tight-end Jason Dunn doesn’t think it’s likely that another NFL team will come looking for Rees-Zammit should he be placed in the practice squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you put him on the practice squad I don’t believe that a team will scoop him up, just because he’s so much of a project. There’s only way you would do it is if you’re trying to bring a bit more light to your team, the hype, the money…

“We’ve had rugby guys play before, the dude from Buffalo [Christian Wade], he was on the roster last year at least. He ended up getting cut.”

The next few weeks will be crucial for the Welshman, who is likely to get competitive game time against the Jacksonville Jaguars in a pre-season game this Sunday. While he has impressed at times in training camp, most notably in offensive plays, his first taste of actual competitive football could be the key to securing an unlikely roster spot.

Indeed both Christian Wade and Jarryd Hayne before him both made big splashes in their respective pre-seasons. Wade scored with his first touch of a football while Hayne finished his pre-season with one of the highest yardages of any player in the league.

Related

The Vincent Tshituka twist in Siya Kolisi's Parisian escape

Siya Kolisi’s imminent return to the Sharks is set to encourage a host of French clubs to pursue a move for Vincent Tshituka, who is in the final year of his contract with the franchise.

Read Now

 

 

Discover your Sevens style - what type of player are you? Take our quiz to uncover your unique style and find out which Rugby Sevens stars match you best!

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Louis Rees-Zammit leaves defender in the dust on camera

2

'Zero pleasure': Ex-All Black Whitelock lifts lid on Razor-Fozzie coaching drama

3

Biggest crowd in a decade turn up to see Will Jordan

4

'I panicked': Rabah Slimani lifts lid on Leinster transfer

5

The Vincent Tshituka twist in Siya Kolisi's Parisian escape

6

Siya Kolisi to sign for Sharks after shock Racing 92 exit

7

SA Rugby statement: The Siya Kolisi club contract buy-out

8

Fissler Confidential: England star opens talks; Boks hooker digs in

USER NOTICE:

As of today you will need to reset your password to log into RugbyPass to continue commenting on articles.

Please click the ‘Login’ button below to be redirected and start the account validation and password reset process.

Thank you,

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

How good are the uncapped youngsters attracting serious attention in Welsh rugby?

The Welsh national team maybe going through a chastening period but there is a rich seam of talent coming through

FEATURE

One taste has Gallagher hooked and ready for Benetton challenge

The well-travelled full-back couldn't resist the opportunity to test himself at the highest level with Italy

FEATURE

Why the All Blacks have a full house of prop stars in their midst

For all the talk of the 'Bomb Squad' in South Africa, Scott Robertson will be quietly pleased with his depth up front as they build for RWC 2027

Comments on RugbyPass

M
MakoMan 4 days ago
Twelve All Blacks released from Rugby Championship squad

Bunnings NPC starts August 9. The games you refer to are all pre season games

5 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 4 days ago
Joey Carbery: 'I'm better than I was treated'

I’m sure his views will only add to the reticence of Irish players to be pushed around at will by the IRFU from one province to another, despite the recent insistence to the contrary from an arrogant Kiwi on here, who wouldn’t be told otherwise…

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 4 days ago
How Antoine Dupont lit up the rugby world to vie for GOAT status

Dan Carter is still the GOAT. IMHO. Let’s not forget what a spectacular player he was. It wasn’t that long ago. And that’s the problem with this type of debate. It’s meaningless fun. I may never have even seen the best player to ever play the game, play the game. I’d have to take someone’s word for it, watch some old YouTube highlights or read some stats to be better equipped to make the argument. But I know what I saw with my own eyes and how I felt watching Dan Carter destroy other teams, my own included.

45 Go to comments
f
fl 4 days ago
Sam Warburton sets 'sack' deadline for Warren Gatland as Wales boss

completely agree - Gatland is clearly past his best but he did well at the RWC and should be given more time to try to build his young team. if he keeps on losing them summer 2025 would be a natural time to bring someone else in, as the Lions Tour typically coincides with development tours for the home nations.

1 Go to comments
f
fl 4 days ago
Why November's game against Fiji is huge for Gregor Townsend

“Given Townsend’s seemingly unshakable popularity with the bosses at the SRU, Townsend could get into three figures before his current contract expires in April 2026.” an odd sentence, given it seems to imply that his popularity will lead to the SRU organising more fixtures for him than they otherwise might, but not as odd as the fact that his contract expires in April 2026. Why on earth would the SRU not have extended it until after 2027??

1 Go to comments
f
fl 4 days ago
England centre Henry Slade's preseason curtailed by surgery

Hope he’s not out for long - England really struggling for depth at centre!

1 Go to comments
f
fl 4 days ago
The rugby union myth that the Olympics has dispelled

“Team owners and directors understand that not every player has equal value. A report last year showed that English Premiership fly-halves earn on average £97,000 a year more than scrum-halves. A fifth of the league’s back rows earn more than £250,000 a year while only nine percent of hookers take home as much.” I would love to see the raw data these stats are derived from, because I pretty much just don’t believe them. Each team will have 4 or 5 specialist scrum halves and 4 or 5 specialist hookers, who will all get some gametime. But if a teams 1st and 2nd choice flyhalf are injured they’ll just pick a full-back or centre out of position. The same is even more true of back rows, given that positions 4-8 are all to some extent interchangeable. In other words - I think there will just be more hookers and scrum halves, so its not surprising that some of them will be on pretty low wages!

2 Go to comments
f
fl 4 days ago
The rugby union myth that the Olympics has dispelled

“they’d be gambling their line-out on the pay-off of more gains at the breakdown and collision point” pay-off relative to what? The alternative to Fourie would have been Dweba, who was even worse at the lineout when given test opportunities.

2 Go to comments
P
Poorfour 4 days ago
The best unplayed players in the Premiership who could do a 'Dupont'

It’s nice to see a couple of Quins in that list, but if they are any example then I need to take the rest of the article with a pinch of salt. James Chisholm was a JRWC winning captain and World Junior Player of the year, but sadly his physical style of play has taken a toll and these days it seems that he spends more time rehabbing injuries than playing. When he is fit, he is still good enough that he would be a good shout… but he’s not fit often enough for long enough. Jarrod Evans should see more game time this year, and could well be an option for Quins at 12 (where I believe he played fairly regularly before joining us), and Andre Esterhuizen’s departure will have opened up that opportunity. But Will Evans is still very much at the Stoop - it was Will Collier who left - and since W Evans is a flanker and W Collier a prop, neither has much bearing on whether J Evans will play. Arthur Clarke, on the other hand, really does look like one to watch. We borrowed him for a few weeks last season and I would happily have seen him stay.

2 Go to comments
d
dk 4 days ago
Twelve All Blacks released from Rugby Championship squad

Based on form they should have released JB and Reiko to learn how to pass and, in the case of JB, tackle as well. Our worst midfield in 50 years.

5 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 4 days ago
Jake White's All Blacks-like prediction about Bulls' David Kriel

Delighted to hear that Jake has moved on from his ref rant in the post final press conference! For what it’s worth, I reckon the Bulls will once again be quite a force this season, and probably for a few more to come.

1 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 4 days ago
How Antoine Dupont lit up the rugby world to vie for GOAT status

I believe it is hard to crown a player the best of all time when so much depends on the teams he has played with and against. It is impossible to hold a teamloss like the WC against a player as evidence he is not the greatest OAT. In an individual sport like athletics, tennis (singles) and swimming, there is far more empirical evidence on which to base such conclusions. In a team sport it is impossible to say how great anyone would have been if they had played for another team. Herb Elliott, Bob Beamon, Usain Bolt would all qualify as the greatest ever in their disciplines. in a very subjective approach my vote for the five best rugby players would go to Colin Meads, Serge Blanco, Gareth Edwards John Eales and Danie Craven. I would add Danie Gerber but then I would have to leave out Doc Craven to be fair.

45 Go to comments
d
dk 4 days ago
History at Paris Games: Ilona Maher’s Olympic medal is a win for rugby

What a legend. Incredible player. And champion of rugby for all, but especially women. Utmost respect.

1 Go to comments
N
Nickers 4 days ago
All Blacks great Aaron Smith wades into Antoine Dupont GOAT debate

No one in the modern era comes close to DuPont in terms of the influence he has on a game. People who disagree have one thing in common - they have probably have not watched him play that much. There are many many people from NZ with very strong opinions about rugby, who because of the time difference, probably don’t watch any 6 nations other than some highlights, probably only watch the ABs NH games, and definitely don’t watch any Top14 or Heineken Cup. If you are commenting on how good or not DuPont is ask yourself how many of his games you have actually watched? He has played over 180 games for Castres and Toulouse, and over 50 for France - how many of those games have you ACTUALLY watched? He can pass like Aaron Smith, has the vision of Carter, can pull off one off moments of magic like prime Beauden or Mo’unga, he is as good as any flanker in the world over the ball, and his ball carrying is in another league to any other 9 that has ever played - as evidenced in his almost impossibly good transition to 7s. Even in that version of the sport where freakish athleticism is table stakes, he still stands out as one of the best. Other than being from NZ, what more would he have to do to be considered the GOAT?

13 Go to comments
M
MattJH 4 days ago
Scott Robertson is in rare company with latest ringing endorsement

The Gainline Analytic guy on Aotearoa Rugby Pod talked about this. To have all new management is a huge upheaval. They couldn’t change the entire plan and players overnight as well; it would have been chaos. There has to be as much cohesion as possible as the new players are brought in. So thanks for that Finlay, you helped out for a couple of games to settle Cortez and Noah. TJ has seen the writing too. I think they’ve been very smart about it all.

9 Go to comments
L
Locke 4 days ago
Scott Robertson is in rare company with latest ringing endorsement

Mains is honest enough to recognise that Robertson’s on-field results are exceptional, and that’s the only thing that really matters when you want to continue the same trend for the All Blacks. There’s no guarantee that Robertson will succeed at international level but the evidence shows that he’s the most likely to do so. Conversely, the elitist stooges in the NZR boardroom chose to pander to Foster’s netpoistic behavioural traits rather than reward real world competency. They’re probably to wrapped up in their own self-importance to acknowledge their error.

9 Go to comments
L
Locke 4 days ago
How Antoine Dupont lit up the rugby world to vie for GOAT status

This French team have hardly set the world alight, a WC quarter-final exit and one six-nations win in recent years. Which begs the question, how does a team with the supposed GOAT and a bevy of world-class players fail to make a significant mark? Ireland and the Boks have shone more brightly in recent years without GOAT claims. Do they have a significant world-class player advantage over France, enough to make up for a GOAT? If so, why were the French favourites for the last World Cup with many of their players being lauded as world-class. It seems to me that the French players are generally over-rated given their on-field results. Does this include Dupont? Probably and I think the onus is on him to prove otherwise.

45 Go to comments
M
MattJH 4 days ago
Report: All Blacks halfback headed to Japan Rugby League One

Legend, hope nothing but awesome times awaits him. All Blacks are transitioning from foster-razor eras, TJ has no doubt seen the future talent and grabbed top dollar while he can.

6 Go to comments
M
MattJH 4 days ago
Twelve All Blacks released from Rugby Championship squad

That’ll get a few punters through the gates. Actually keen to see if NPC gets more interest from the fans this year. The quality of SR was excellent, a lot of the negativity around the game (except for bidwell/rattue/Reason/other people who hate rugby but write about it for some reason) has gone with Foster, and the All Blacks are 3-0. Looking forward to seeing the mighty Bay Of Plenty wipe the floor with all who (rightly) tremble before them.

5 Go to comments
A
AM 5 days ago
Report: All Blacks halfback headed to Japan Rugby League One

Thank you TJ for entertaining us on the field for Norths, Wellington, the Hurricanes and The All Blacks! May the good Lord Bless you and your anau on your future endeavours. Nga mihi Meitaki ra!

6 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING 'Zero pleasure': Ex-All Black Whitelock lifts lid on Razor-Fozzie coaching drama Whitelock lifts lid on Razor-Fozzie coaching drama
Search

USER NOTICE:

As of today you will need to reset your password to log into RugbyPass.

You will be redirected to start the account validation and password reset process.

Thank you.

You will be redirected in 10 seconds or
click here to login.