Hurricanes fullback Jordie Barrett has guided his side to their first win of the 2021 Super Rugby Aotearoa season, scoring a hat-trick and all of his side’s points in a 30-19 victory over the Highlanders at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

The victory was a deserved one for the visitors as the hosts blew an array of chances to build what would have been a healthy lead.

The match wasn’t without controversy, though, as the Highlanders’ first try, scored by Bryn Evans, drew plenty of criticism due to a questionable penalty reversal by referee Brendon Pickerill near the end of the first half.

Nevertheless, the Hurricanes walk away with their first-up win of the campaign, and, in doing so, they have lifted themselves off the bottom of the competition standings for the first time this year.

Hurricanes 30 (3 tries to Jordie Barrett; 3 conversions and 3 penalties to Barrett; yellow card to Tyrel Lomax)

Highlanders 19 (Tries to Bryn Evans, Connor Garden-Bachop and Thomas Umaga-Jensen; conversion to Josh Ioane)

– MORE TO COME