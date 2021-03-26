Hurricanes fullback Jordie Barrett has guided his side to their first win of the 2021 Super Rugby Aotearoa season, scoring a hat-trick and all of his side’s points in a 30-19 victory over the Highlanders at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victory was a deserved one for the visitors as the hosts blew an array of chances to build what would have been a healthy lead.

The match wasn’t without controversy, though, as the Highlanders’ first try, scored by Bryn Evans, drew plenty of criticism due to a questionable penalty reversal by referee Brendon Pickerill near the end of the first half.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
Highlanders co-captain Ash Dixon speaks to media ahead of clash with Hurricanes

Nevertheless, the Hurricanes walk away with their first-up win of the campaign, and, in doing so, they have lifted themselves off the bottom of the competition standings for the first time this year.

Hurricanes 30 (3 tries to Jordie Barrett; 3 conversions and 3 penalties to Barrett; yellow card to Tyrel Lomax)
Highlanders 19 (Tries to Bryn Evans, Connor Garden-Bachop and Thomas Umaga-Jensen; conversion to Josh Ioane)

– MORE TO COME

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News
Simply the best Ali Williams compares his former teammates Dan Carter and Jonny Wilkinson, two of the best 10s to play the game. Gregor Paul Edge of glory The Crusaders exposed some familiar failings of the Blues in Sunday's victory. Patrick McKendry Raising the bar When will Richie Mo'unga finally transfer his excellent Super Rugby form into the test arena? Gregor Paul Attack force one If Super Rugby looks to be a different game entirely to the Six Nations, that's because it is. Gregor Paul Blue blooded Joe Rokocoko's soft spot for the Crusaders vanished when they beat his beloved Blues in the 1998 Super 12 final. Tom Vinicombe

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now