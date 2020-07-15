6:18am, 15 July 2020

Next year’s Lions tour to South Africa will go ahead as originally scheduled after organisers put to bed fears that the eight-match, three-Test trip might have to be rescheduled due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The tour kicks off on July 3 when the Lions face the Stormers in Cape Town, with the Test series getting underway on July 23 in Johannesburg.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delighted to confirm the tour dates remain unchanged following much recent speculation, SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux said: “The whole of South Africa is looking forward to welcoming the Lions and we continue progressing our plans to provide our local supporters, as well as fans travelling from abroad, with a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“We have seen with the three most recent tours, in 2009 to South Africa, 2013 to Australia and 2017 to New Zealand, that the Lions bring with them a big and passionate group of supporters. We have to ensure the army of red does not dwarf our sea of green and gold, while at the same time showing our guests the best South African hospitality.

Win £5,000 for your local rugby club courtesy of Budgy Smuggler

“This will be the British and Irish Lions’ third tour since the game turned professional, with them winning in 1997 and us taking the spoils in 2009. On every occasion, the Springboks took the field as reigning World Cup champions and the 2021 tour is already shaping up to be one for the ages.”

Lions director Ben Calveley added: “The Covid-19 pandemic has caused a lot of disruption to the sporting calendar but after extensive discussions, we are now able to confirm that the tour dates are as previously announced.

We’re delighted to confirm that our #SA2021 Tour will go ahead as scheduled in July & August ? It’s our first visit to South Africa since 2009 & we’ll once again face the reigning world champions @Springboks ?? This thread has full travel & ticket information ?#LionsRugby pic.twitter.com/FOr5AVCsr7 — British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) July 15, 2020

“An enormous amount of planning, especially from a logistical perspective, goes into putting on a Lions series, so it was crucial that a decision was agreed upon in good time. I’m particularly pleased that we are able to provide some clarity for all those Lions supporters eager to travel to South Africa next summer.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Full 2021 Lions tour schedule:

Saturday, July 3: vs DHL Stormers – Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town

Saturday, July 3: vs DHL Stormers – Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town Wednesday, July 7: vs South Africa ‘Invitational’ – Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth

Wednesday, July 7: vs South Africa ‘Invitational’ – Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth Saturday, July 10: vs Cell C Sharks – Jonsson Kings Park, Durban

Saturday, July 10: vs Cell C Sharks – Jonsson Kings Park, Durban Wednesday, July 14: vs South Africa ‘A’ Team – Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit

Wednesday, July 14: vs South Africa ‘A’ Team – Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit Saturday, July 17: vs Vodacom Bulls – Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

Saturday, July 17: vs Vodacom Bulls – Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria Saturday, July 24 (first Test): vs Springboks – FNB Stadium, Johannesburg

Saturday, July 24 (first Test): vs Springboks – FNB Stadium, Johannesburg Saturday, July 31 (second Test): vs Springboks – Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town

Saturday, July 31 (second Test): vs Springboks – Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town Saturday, August 7 (third Test): vs Springboks – Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg

“It’s understandable there is disappointment and disagreement about selection – I want to have a good representation of Scottish players. I desperately want that to happen” – Warren Gatland tells @jimhamilton4 on @RugbyPass about 2021 Lions selection????????

https://t.co/r3bGjWxCAK — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) June 17, 2020