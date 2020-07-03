11:12am, 03 July 2020

Worcester Warriors defence coach Omar Mouneimne has left Sixways with immediate effect, the club has confirmed. Mouneimne, a former mixed martial arts fighter, joined Warriors as defence & kicking strategy coach in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

And the highly-experienced coach is now on the lookout for a new club following a coaching shake-up at Worcester, with Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons stating: “The club is moving in another direction.”

“Omar’s departure from Sixways is of mutual benefit to both the club and him and is the right time for Omar to move on to other opportunities,” Solomons said. “The club is moving in another direction and the incoming coaching staff will facilitate this by, amongst other things, the good synergy they will provide. “They all know each other well and JT [Jonathan Thomas] and Iro [Mark Irish] have worked together for a number of years. I have also worked with both JT and Iro and have struck up a good relationship with both them and Jockey [Matt Sherratt]. “Importantly, and over and above the strong synergy which will exist within the new coaching team, it has become clear from the discussions we have had over the last period that we are all aligned.

ADVERTISEMENT “This is critical for the club to progress. Omar, on the other hand, after having given valuable and much appreciated service to the club over a number of years, is at a point where he is looking for a fresh challenge. “In the short term, JT will take over the role of Defence Coach – a role he performed superbly during my short stint at Bristol – and Iro will focus on the forwards with JT lending a hand. We will then review the situation after the conclusion of the 2019/2020 competition. “On a personal note I would like to thank Omar, who I have worked with for many years, for all he has done for the club and wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Mouneimne started his coaching career in 2006 with South Africa’s Sevens team in the World Series before moving to Super Rugby side the Stormers in 2008, helping them reach the 2010 Super Rugby final.

ADVERTISEMENT He also helped Western Province reach the semi-finals of the Currie Cup in 2009 and the final in 2010, before moving to international rugby as Italy defence coach in 2010.

A spell at Southern Kings followed before Mouneimne moved to Edinburgh Rugby, where he was part of a team that reached the European Challenge Cup final in 2015 before a he joined Lyon in the Top 14. He previously worked with former Warriors director of rugby Gary Gold at Durban-based Sharks, helping them reach the Super Rugby quarter-finals in the 2015 season.