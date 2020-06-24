Former Wales and Lions captain Sam Warburton has said he feels “very strongly” about the Black Lives Matters movement after condemning the vandalism of a mural in Cardiff.
The Welshman said on Instagram he was “disgusted” after the Black Lives Matter artwork on the wall of the Beulah Church by local artist Jo Jones was recently defaced in Warburton’s hometown of Rhiwbina, Cardiff, an incident which police are investigating.
Being a high profile sportsperson, the former flanker – who retired from playing in 2018 – is aware of the dangers of voicing his opinion on certain topics, but he also knows the benefit of using his profile to share a positive message.
He said: “As a sportsperson, you’re often told to be a diplomat, sit on the fence to avoid controversy but for years when discussing and hearing about racism I feel like doing my part.
“I’ve told myself I’d stay away from controversial topics such as politics for example as people can feel very strongly about what party they support. However, the #BlackLivesMatter topic is something I feel VERY strongly about.”
Former British and Irish Lions captain Warburton is not the first sporting figure to speak out in recent times. Despite being told to shy away from divisive topics throughout his career, this is far from a controversial opinion and he went on to further share his views:
“The fact someone would judge someone anywhere in the world on the colour of their skin absolutely baffles me. To me, it implies a serious lack of intelligence and high levels of stupidity. I literally cannot even fathom the idea.
“It’s challenges like global warming, poverty and disease we should be focusing on so we can rest assured that the generations to follow our footsteps can live a happy healthy life in this world for 1000s of years to come. There is only one human race.”
