The 'breath of fresh air' that has reinvigorated Glasgow

By PA
(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Matt Fagerson believes Franco Smith has reinvigorated Glasgow as the Scotstoun club gears up for what could be a momentous end to the season. Warriors beat Scarlets 35-17 in Llanelli on Saturday to reach the Challenge Cup final for the first time and they will face Toulon in Dublin on May 19.

First, however, Smith’s side will host Irish outfit Munster in a URC play-off tie on Saturday and confidence is high. Scotland international Fagerson, 24, said of his head coach, who joined Glasgow last summer: “We have been building as a squad over the last two or three years, Franco coming in as a breath of fresh air has reinvigorated that.

“He has instilled quite a bit of belief and, in the pre-season especially, we knew exactly what he wanted from us. He demanded we were fit, we gave our all and were on the same page in every aspect of the game.

“That clarity and fitness in the squad at the minute is probably the best it has ever been. We are hitting great scores in the gym and coming to the last 20 minutes of games that is when it all matters.

“So he is a great guy, a great coach and everyone buys into what he wants to do. I think we are in a good place but it is week to week at the end of the season.

“It was a huge win in Llanelli and we are on a good run at the minute and the confidence is great. We have good squad rotation and we are developing into a winning team. But, as Franco alludes to all the time, we have not won anything yet, there is no trophy to show for it. So we are not taking our eyes off the prize.”

Fagerson insists it is not that hard to set aside thoughts of the upcoming European final against Toulon. He said: “Every week we stand up and give ourselves a round of applause and then that’s it done until the next week. We have done that throughout the whole year. All our focus is on Munster now.”

