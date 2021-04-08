10:00pm, 08 April 2021

Teenage rookie Ruben Love has been handed the unenviable task of starting his first Super Rugby match at first-five against the Crusaders in Wellington on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The talented 19-year-old Hurricanes utility back has been named to start at No 10 as Super Rugby Aotearoa’s bottom-placed side prepares to take on the league leaders and reigning champions at Sky Stadium.

In doing so, he takes the place of Orbyn Leger, who had come into the squad as injury cover for Jackson Garden-Bachop and Simon Hickey, both of whom have been ruled out for the season with injuries.

The All Blacks’ top advice for young players wanting to make it to test rugby | RugbyPass | Healthspan Elite

Leger, a former Blues and Chiefs five-eighth, started in the Hurricanes’ last three matches against the Chiefs, Highlanders and Blues, but head coach Jason Holland has decided to make a change in the pivot role following last week’s 27-17 loss to the Blues.

Short on options, Holland has opted to thrust Love into the hot seat in what could be a baptism of fire for the promising youngster.

Capable of playing at first-five or in the outside backs, Love made his debut off the bench in his side’s 30-19 win over the Highlanders a fortnight ago.

The five minutes of action he picked up in that fixture is the only experience he has at this level, but the youngster is now being asked to steer his side around the park against a formidable Crusaders outfit.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Christchurch-based side will be reeling after their shock 33-12 defeat at the hands of the Highlanders last weekend, so Love is likely to call upon the leadership of fullback Jordie Barrett.

Barrett has previously been ruled out as first-five option by Holland due to his “world-class” ability in the No 15 jersey, but, given Love’s considerable inexperience in such a key position, the 23-test All Black may shoulder much of the playmaking responsibility.

The same could also be said of second-five Ngani Laumape, who has retained his spot at No 12 and has shown plenty of development in his all-round game this season.

Love’s selection in the Hurricanes’ starting lineup caps off a whirlwind week for the teenager as he was also selected in the Hurricanes U20 side to compete at the inaugural Super Rugby Aoteaora U20 competition which kicks-off in Taupo this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

The selection of Love at No 10 is one of six changes to the starting lineup, with another eye-catching change coming in the midfield as one-test All Blacks centre Peter Umaga-Jensen returns to the run-on XV for the first time in over a month.

Two Super Rugby stars believe Beauden Barrett will return to New Zealand in top form with an eye on the No 10 jersey after his stint in Japan.https://t.co/sVnkdcIhAN — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) April 9, 2021

Elsewhere, lock Isaia Walker-Leawere and loose forward Devan Flanders are rewarded for their impressive showings off the bench last week by being named to start as they take the places of Scott Scrafton and Du’Plessis Kirifi, respectively.

Kirifi’s absence means captain Ardie Savea will move into openside flanker to allow Flanders to slot in at No 8.

Wes Goosen, meanwhile, returns to the left wing ahead of the in-form Salesi Rayasi, and loosehead prop Xavier Numia comes into the No 1 jersey to replace Fraser Armstrong.

On the bench, one-test All Blacks hooker Asafo Aumua has shaken off a shoulder injury that has kept him sidelined for a month to take his place in the reserves.

The 23-year-old hasn’t been sighted since he left the field cradling his shoulder during the Hurricanes’ round two loss to the Crusaders, but the bulldozing front rower has returned to inject some power off the pine.

He is joined in the reserves by Scrafton, Kirifi, Alex Fidow, Vaea Fifita and Billy Proctor as the new faces on the bench.

Kick-off for Sunday’s clash is scheduled for 3:35pm NZT.

Hurricanes team to play Crusaders

1. Xavier Numia

2. Dane Coles

3. Tyrel Lomax

4. James Blackwell

5. Isaia Walker-Leawere

6. Reed Prinsep

7. Ardie Savea (c)

8. Devan Flanders

9. Luke Campbell

10. Ruben Love

11. Wes Goosen

12. Ngani Laumape

13. Peter Umaga-Jensen

14. Julian Savea

15. Jordie Barrett

Reserves:

16. Asafo Aumua

17. Tevita Mafileo

18. Alex Fidow

19. Scott Scrafton

20. Vaea Fifita

21. Du’Plessis Kirifi

22. Jonathan Taumateine

23. Billy Proctor