Teen sensation one of two uncapped prospects in latest Wallaroos squad

Teenage sensation Waiaria Ellis and Queensland Reds flyer Caitlin Urwin have both been named in the latest Wallaroos squad ahead of Tests against the Black Ferns and Wales, which make up the team’s last three matches before the Rugby World Cup.

Coach Jo Yapp has included the two uncapped prospects in the 32-player group, who start this block of Tests against the Black Ferns at Wellington’s Sky Stadium on July 12. Australia will then host Wales at Brisbane’s Ballymore Stadium on July 26 and at North Sydney Oval on August 1.

Ellis and Urwin were both among the standouts for Australia A last weekend, who beat Samoa 50-22 at Canberra’s Viking Park. Western Sydney product Ellis joined the Wallaroos in South Africa last year during WXV 2, while this is Urwin’s first call-up to the national squad.

The two potential debutants join Western Force’s Samantha Wood and four Waratahs players as new faces in the Wallaroos squad after the Pacific Four Series. Annabelle Codey, Piper Duck, Brianna Hoy and Maya Stewart make up the quartet from New South Wales.

Former Wallaroos skipper Duck is back in the national squad after a run of injuries, and it’s the same story for Wood, Hoy and Stewart. As for Codey, the Waratahs standout is back in the Wallaroos squad for the first time since 2023.

Captain Sokapesi Palu will continue to lead the side, with Emily Chancellor serving as vice-captain. Ashley Marsters is the most-capped Wallaroo in history with 38 caps, and the backrower is closing in on 40 appearances after being named in this squad.

“Our June camps and the Australia A game have set up a strong platform as we head into the next three Test matches in preparation for the Rugby World Cup,” coach Jo Yapp said in a statement.

“We’re excited about the squad selected with players returning from injury and the likes of Caitlin Urwin and Waiaria Ellis deserving of their opportunity to take the next step with us this year.

“New Zealand will provide another physical challenge and playing Wales twice on home soil leading into the World Cup will lay a good foundation ahead of the tournament.”

Wallaroos squad for Black Ferns and Wales Tests

Katalina Amosa (ACT Brumbies/Southern Districts)

Bree-Anna Browne (Queensland Reds/Brothers Rugby)

Charlotte Caslick (Queensland Reds/Wests Bulldogs)

Emily Chancellor (NSW Waratahs/Sydney University)

Annabelle Codey (NSW Waratahs/Easts Brisbane)

Lori Cramer (Queensland Reds/University of Queensland)

Piper Duck (NSW Waratahs/Tumut Bullettes)

Waiaria Ellis (NSW Waratahs/Blacktown Scorpions)*

Ashley Fernandez (ACT Brumbies/Uni-North Owls)

Caitlyn Halse (NSW Waratahs/Camden Rams)

Georgina Friedrichs (NSW Waratahs/Wests Bulldogs)

Tia Hinds (ACT Brumbies/Randwick)

Brianna Hoy (NSW Waratahs/Coffs Harbour Snappers)

Asoiva Karpani (Queensland Reds/Southern Suburbs)

Lydia Kavoa (ACT Brumbies/Eastern Suburbs)

Kaitlan Leaney (NSW Waratahs/CSU Marlins)

Michaela Leonard (Western Force/Tuggeranong Vikings)

Ashley Marsters (Western Force/Boroondara)

Desiree Miller (NSW Waratahs/Eastern Suburbs)

Faitala Moleka (ACT Brumbies/Blacktown Scorpions)

Layne Morgan (Queensland Reds/Merewether Carlton)

Tania Naden (ACT Brumbies/Uni-North Owls)

Bridie O’Gorman (NSW Waratahs/Sydney University)

Siokapesi Palu (ACT Brumbies/Rockdale Rangers)

Faliki Pohiva (NSW Waratahs/Blacktown Scorpions)

Trilleen Pomare (Western Force/Wanneroo)

Cecilia Smith (Western Force/Leeton Dianas)

Maya Stewart (NSW Waratahs/Nelson Bay Gropers)

Adiana Talakai (NSW Waratahs/Sydney University)

Tabua Tuinakauvadra (ACT Brumbies/Orange Emus)

Caitlin Urwin (Queensland Reds/Gympie Hammers)*

Samantha Wood (Western Force/Kalamunda Rugby)

Players unavailable

Sally Fuesaina (calf)

Atasi Lafai (knee)

Leilani Nathan (knee)

Bienne Terita (hamstring)