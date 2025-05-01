Taha Kemara reveals club future just hours after season-ending injury confirmed

Crusaders stand-off Taha Kemara has re-signed with the club until the end of 2028, just hours after it was confirmed he will miss the rest of the Super Rugby Pacific season with a ruptured ACL.

The 22-year-old suffered the injury in the opening minutes of the Crusaders’ clash with the Highlanders last weekend. A statement released on Thursday confirmed the severity of the knee injury, which will require surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation.

Despite the setback Kemara has committed his future to the club that handed him his debut in 2023. His new four-year deal provides long-term security.

“When you get a long-term injury, your thoughts go to the security of yourself and your family,” said Kemara. “But the management have been awesome in terms of reassuring me that I’m going to be in their plans for the long-term. That made me feel so much better coming off the field knowing they’ve got my back no matter what.”

Kemara – who established himself as the Crusaders’ starting No. 10 this season – described his decision to re-sign as a “dream come true.”

“I want to stay at this club because it represents me as a person, and it feels like home now,” he said. “The boys, the fans, and the community; everything just aligns, so it was a no brainer for me to stick around long-term.”

Crusaders head coach Rob Penney praised both Kemara’s resilience and his value to the Crusaders’ future. “His undoubted potential has begun to be realised this season, with plenty of growth left as he gains more experience,” Penney said. “Taha has matured into a fine leader and game driver who has earned the trust of the whole organisation.”

Kemara – who became Crusader number 271 on debut – admits to being emotional after re-signing with the NZ heavyweights.

“I came in as a 19-year-old and honestly from then to now, the growth I’ve had has paved the way for the person and the player I am today,” he said.

“It gets me emotional thinking about it. I’m a bit speechless trying to explain what it means to be a Crusader.

“I’m loving all the memories and the moments I get to share with my mates; I’m living the dream every day which has been awesome.”

