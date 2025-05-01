Why Kurtley Beale came very close to walking away from rugby

Wallabies veteran Kurtley Beale has revealed he came close to retiring during his long and isolating path back from a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Beale will make his highly-anticipated playing return on Friday night when he lines up for the Western Force in their crunch Super Rugby Pacific clash with the defending champion Blues in Auckland.

It comes just over 10 months after Beale ruptured his Achilles tendon while playing club rugby.

Beale was 35 at the time and had just received a dream Wallabies recall when he suffered the devastating injury.

The veteran utility back could have easily given up – and there were times he was tempted to call it quits – but his decision to power through has now paid off.

And if all things go well in the coming weeks and months, 95-Test veteran Beale could force his way back into the Wallabies’ squad in time to face the British and Irish Lions.

“It was very tough, isolating,” Beale said of his long recovery period.

“A lot of thoughts were crossing my mind, whether to hang them up.

“There were some tough days where I considered retiring.

“But there was something burning inside of me, deep down, to continue to play. Not every player gets to finish on their terms.”

The Force threw Beale a lifeline by signing him as an injury-replacement player despite knowing he would miss most of the Super Rugby season.

Beale said Force physiotherapist Mike Neill played a key role in his recovery.

“I can’t thank the Force enough for giving me the opportunity to be able to do my rehab over in Perth and put me in a high-performing program with ‘Magic Mike’, the rehab coach there,” Beale said.

“He’s unbelieveable, pushing me to my limits.

“I’ve got to thank my wife and family. They’ve been the No.1 supporters.

“They see the real Kurtley at home, when he’s down, when he’s facing a lot of doubt.

“They give me the energy to get back up and keep pushing to try to turn my dreams into reality.”

Beale has been named at fullback against the Blues, with coach Simon Cron having no hesitation in handing the 36-year-old a start.

“Starting him is important, because it warms up his Achilles and lets him keep running,” Cron said.

“He’s had three or four weeks of full training.

“What he does have is an enormous presence on the field, he’s got beautiful running lines.

“All those things he’s renowned for, he still possesses.”

The Force enter Friday night’s match clinging to sixth spot with just four games remaining – against the Blues (away), Brumbies (home), Fijian Drua (away) and Waratahs (home).

The Perth-based franchise has never won at Eden Park, but a historic win at the venue would bring them a massive step closer to securing a maiden finals berth.