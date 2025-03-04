Tadhg Furlong faces decisive session in race to be fit for France

Tadhg Furlong is closing in on his Ireland comeback with Wednesday’s training session shaping up to be crucial in deciding his availability for the Guinness Six Nations title collision with France.

Furlong has yet to play in this year’s Championship because of calf and hamstring issues and has been limited to three appearances for Leinster all season having sat out the entire autumn campaign.

But the British and Irish Lions prop took part in a scrummaging session on Tuesday to raise hopes that he could be involved against France in Dublin on Saturday.

“We’ve done scrums just now and it was good to see Tadhg in a scrum – a fully-contested scrum,” scrum coach John Fogarty told reporters.

“Tomorrow (Wednesday) is the big day, but we did some entries today and it was good.

“He trained today, he’s full of energy and he took part in the whole session. Tomorrow is another step so we’ll see how he goes.

“He has trained with Leinster, set-piece stuff. He’s been building the whole time back. It’s one that has to be right for everyone.

“From my end, it was great to see him back in a scrum, I haven’t seen him in a little bit. He was good.”

Ireland interim head coach Simon Easterby names his team for the likely title decider against France on Thursday with the prospects of No.8s Caelan Doris and Jack Conan being available improving.

Doris sat out the hard-fought 27-18 victory over Wales because of a knee injury while Conan, his replacement for the match, sustained a back problem in Cardiff. But both Ireland’s captain and his back-row understudy could be involved on Saturday.

“They took part in the session today and they’re all building back to full health, so we’ll see,” Fogarty said.

Hooker Ronan Kelleher also faces a key training session on Wednesday following his struggle with a neck problem.

“He has got a bit of a neck issue from a stinger. He trained today. He’s another one – we are at that stage of the competition where it’s difficult,” Fogarty said.

“You’re managing some guys the whole time and he is someone that is being managed right now. Tomorrow is another training day and we’ll see.”

Ireland are still in Grand Slam contention while France have to make up for their shock loss to England in round two.

But with Les Bleus having a healthier points advantage of 63 more than Ireland, victory at the Aviva Stadium would put them in the driving seat heading into the final weekend.

“France have threats everywhere. They’re a world-class team playing with lots of confidence. We’re preparing for a battle,” Fogarty said.