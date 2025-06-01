SVNS great Zack Test realises ‘dream’ as new USA Men’s Sevens coach

USA Rugby have confirmed that Men’s Sevens coach Simon Amor has decided to leave the role after one season in charge, with HSBC SVNS Series great Zack Test taking over as Amor’s successor effective immediately.

Amor was announced as the USA Men’s Sevens coach 244 days ago on in late September, with the inaugural recipient of World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year hoping to help make “transformational impact” for rugby in the United States of America.

While the 2024/25 season didn’t go to plan for the USA, who finished outside the top eight and will instead participate in the second division of World Rugby’s new three-tier SVNS model in 2026, Test’s appointment is a positive for the program moving forward.

Test played a leading role in the rise of the USA Men’s Sevens side during a decorated playing career, starring alongside the likes of Perry Baker, Carlin Isles, Madison Hughes and Garrett Bender, before retiring from rugby in 2018.

Most recently, Test has served as an assistant coach with the USA Women’s Sevens side since 2021, which included the team’s run to a historic Olympic bronze medal in Paris. Test is looking forward to this new position, hoping to help the men’s side reach their “full potential.”

“It is an honour and privilege to represent the USA Men’s Sevens team as their Head Coach. For over a decade, I have been working towards my dream of coaching this team and leading this program,” Test said in a statement.

“To me, this is more than just a rugby team, it is a family. It is a group of outstanding individuals that have the opportunity to move forward the legacy of the Men’s Sevens through their actions and values.

“My mission has always been to help this team and program reach their full potential, both on and off the field. We have a unique opportunity to create an authentic American style of Sevens, to continue inspiring the growing rugby communities, and ultimately to compete for an Olympic medal.

“My ultimate objective is to build this team’s capability of performing to its full potential under pressure, every time we step on the field. I am excited to maximize the talent and strength within our current player group with a foundation of experience and young talent that is in place.

“It is clear we need to solidify the areas necessary to compete consistently at the highest level. In order to reach our goals, we must tailor our physical performance to the demands of the game, refine our technical actions, and sharpen our tactical control of the game.

“I look forward to preparing our national team in our own American way. One that reflects our rugby community’s core values and inspires the next generation of athletes to achieve greatness at the LA 2028 Olympic Games and beyond.”

USA Rugby has emphasised the importance of a strong domestic foundation, hoping for long-term success. Test’s appointment as the new Men’s Sevens coach is a step towards that, with the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles only a few years away.

As a player, Test was once the all-time top try-scorer in USA Sevens, before Perry ‘Speedstick’ Baker broke that record in 2018. Test has also gained experience coaching in 15s, having previously taken charge of San Diego Legion in Major League Rugby.

“Zack was a finalist in last season’s coaching search and impressed us with his initiative, intelligence and passion,” USA Rugby CEO, Bill Goren, added.

“Over the past year, Zack has continued to evolve and has demonstrated the growth we were hoping to see. We’re fully confident in Zack’s vision and dedication to thrive as a world-class coach and leader of this program.

“On behalf of USA Rugby, I want to send our best wishes to Simon and his future endeavours, thanking him for his leadership with our young team and hard work during a foundational year.”