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HSBC SVNS World Championship 2026
Bordeaux
Friday
02:05
Friday
13:45
Saturday
02:05
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
14:05
Sevens

SVNS Awards nominees announced before World Championship finale


Jorja Miller of New Zealand runs with the ball during the women's cup final match between New Zealand and Australia during day three of the Hong Kong Sevens at Kai Tak Stadium on April 19, 2026 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)
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2 Comments

World Rugby has revealed the nominees for HSBC SVNS Awards 2026, ahead of the final World Championship event in Bordeaux on June 5 to 7. The winners will be announced after the season finale, as the 2025/26 campaign draws to a close at Stade Atlantique.

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Three players have been shortlisted in each of the four major individual accolades, including the men’s and women’s Player of the Year awards. Maddison Levi, Jorja Miller and Ariana Rasmey are in the running for Women’s SVNS Player of the Year in partnership with HSBC.

Miller is the reigning Sevens Player of the Year, and the 22-year-old has continued to stand out as New Zealand claimed the regular season title. The Black Ferns Sevens also won the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens, but sit second on the World Championship standings after Valladolid.

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Ramsey has been impressive for the USA throughout the 2025/26 campaign, which saw them place third on the regular season standings. The USA made the big dance at SVNS Valladolid after defeating Australia during the pool stage.

Levi scored seven tries in three matches at SVNS Valladolid last week before suffering an injury in the quarter-finals. The 24-year-old was ruled out for the remainder of the event, but the Aussies still went on to win the title with wins over New Zealand and the USA.

An Australian is also up for Men’s SVNS Player of the Year in partnership with HSBC, with three-time Olympian Henry Hutchison nominated. South Africa’s Tristan Leyds and Fiji’s Vuiviwa Naduvalo have also been recognised for their performances this season.

Anaick Konyi from France, Canada’s Kennedi Stevenson and the USA’s Tahna Wilfley are in the mix for Women’s SVNS Rookie of the Year. The nominees for the Men’s Rookie award are New Zealand’s Kele Lasaqa, Australia’s Harry Wilson, and Finley Lloyd-Gilmour from Great Britain.

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Lloyd-Gilmour made headlines with a hat-trick against the All Blacks Sevens in Perth, as Great Britain claimed an upset 26-19 victory at HBF Park. Lasaqa and Wilson have both been reliable for their respective sides, who have now both won Cup Finals this season.

“The HSBC SVNS Awards recognise the exceptional talent, commitment and performances that have defined another outstanding year of rugby sevens around the world,” World Rugby CEO Alan Gilpin said.

“From season-long stand out performers to exciting new players making their mark on the international stage, these nominees represent the very best of our sport.

“Following a thrilling HSBC SVNS Series and World Championship, we look forward to celebrating the achievements of our nominees and announcing the winners in Bordeaux as we bring the 2026 season to a memorable close.”

Related

Australia beat ‘best in the world’ Blitzboks in thrilling Valladolid Final

Australia hadn’t won a HSBC SVNS Series event for more than 1,300 days, but that title drought came to a triumphant end in Valladolid.

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Women’s SVNS Top Try Scorer and Men’s SVNS Top Try Scorer, in partnership with Gilbert, will both be announced after Bordeaux. The Women’s SVNS Dream Team and Men’s SVNS Dream Team, both in partnership with HSBC, will also be revealed.

The HSBC SVNS Awards 2026 celebrate an eventful, dramatic and entertaining 2025/26 that started at the end of November. The Blitzboks and Australia’s women’s side are leading the World Championship races heading into the finale.

Australia won both the women’s and men’s titles in Valladolid. It was the first time in more than 1,300 days the Aussie men had won a SVNS title, as they held on to beat World Championship leaders South Africa in a thriller at Estadio Jose Zorilla.

Tickets for the HSBC SVNS World Championship Series finale are available to purchase HERE. Fans can catch all the action on RugbyPass TV, which you can sign up for HERE.

Women’s SVNS Player of the Year in partnership with HSBC

Maddison Levi (Australia)
Jorja Miller (New Zealand)
Ariana Ramsey (USA)

Men’s SVNS Player of the Year in partnership with HSBC

Henry Hutchison (Australia)
Tristan Leyds (South Africa)
Vuiviwa Naduvalo (Fiji)

Women’s SVNS Rookie of the Year

Anaick Konyi (France)
Kennedi Stevenson (Canada)
Tahna Wilfley (USA)

Men’s SVNS Rookie of the Year

Kele Lasaqa (New Zealand)
Harry Wilson (Australia)
Finley Lloyd-Gilmour (Great Britain)

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Comments

2 Comments
S
SS 8 days ago

What about MAHINA PAUL for player of the year…. She has been exceptional for NZ at every tournament…😀

B
Baksteen 9 days ago

and what about world/universe/galaxy coach of the year instead of Rassie

Join free and tell us what you really think!

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Comments on RugbyPass

c
cnw 14 minutes ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Ok - I sense that a number of teams are using the July series to expose players to test rugby. Part of that may be because if injury or fatigue. But even so should be good to see how the next tier goes.

75 Go to comments
R
Rugby3 16 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus hails the 'remarkable difference' Tony Brown has made to Boks

Eddie Jones made a remarkable difference to the Springboks too, until he lost it.

5 Go to comments
f
frandinand 18 minutes ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

It is totally unforgivable to back an Australian coach to the bitter end when he came close to destroying Australian rugby. That’s blind patriotism and that is what you are consistently guilty of.

I note that in one of your earlier posts you were a supporter of Trump.



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522 Go to comments
f
frandinand 24 minutes ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

Uneducated bullshit if you ask me.

522 Go to comments
f
frandinand 27 minutes ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

I’m sorry but I don’t think a voluntary system would work. The super teams have an expanded squad for a reason. Best example is last week the Crusaders were forced to use a player from the extended squad because of injuries to their props.

I think they would ask of the system you propose what’s in it for us. And the answer is quite obvious; nothing.



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522 Go to comments
P
PMcD 51 minutes ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

I think ENG will struggle until Autumn.

They have lost Baxter (LHP) & Stuart (THP), Itoje will be rested and the Curry’s would benefit from a full pre season but you should see our first choice backline coming through this summer but they need the forwards to return to test the real quality of the team, hence why I think they will struggle until the Autumn.



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75 Go to comments
c
cnw 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

As ever PMcD a balanced perspective! Now when do we get to have a hard look at the English!

75 Go to comments
S
Spew_81 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

There was a lot of midfield talent at that time. But, of that group, Aki had the best prospects at the time he left.

75 Go to comments
C
CC 1 hour ago
Tony Brown to jump ship from Springboks to All Blacks

Very true, but I've come to enjoy beating NZ, and don't want to lose that feeling 😁

112 Go to comments
T
Tom 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

😁

75 Go to comments
u
unknown 1 hour ago
Exeter end Saracens era as England star makes statement to Borthwick

Love this!!

3 Go to comments
G
GS 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

JGP and Lowe played for the Māori ABs - so an NZ rep side- and then all 3 players played Super Rugby, which is the tier below international representation. So not exactly “unrated” in an NZ sense.

Just a reality that 1. NZ was asset-rich at the time in players in their positions and thus a pretty tough ask to break into the likes of the ABs, and 2. IRFU could offer them deals that paid them much more than they could earn in NZ - unless they broke into the ABs (which is still an issue as seen by the exodus of players from our Super teams in 2025/26, where salaries in Japan are supposed to be 3X or 4X what non-AB players can earn in NZ).



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75 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

That was a low blow Tom but it did make me laugh. 🤣🤣

75 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Bundee played a lot of 13 in Suoer 12 has really been where he has thrived where his footwork at line gets used best his soft skills improved massively over the years

75 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Ireland have been great and I am not going to write them totally off the board for 27 behind 8 ball yup but you make 1/4s you only have to win 3 in a row and Farrell is a superb coach they might need some whistle( or a card) and a bounce of the ball or 2 but enough class there to see them thru ..cotton wool some if their old dudes over next year and half that goes for clubland as well

75 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Cant take this seriously.

75 Go to comments
D
DP 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Ireland is in the conversation for now however that mangling in their last encounter with the Boks was tectonic. Where is the next gen of Irish players? Leinster clinging on against an average Stormers side confirmed as much to me. Ireland need new blood and new ideas, Farrell is all out of ideas and I can’t see any youngsters of note coming through.

75 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
Ireland or New Zealand? Who is really South Africa’s greatest rugby rival?

Problem JGP I don’t think he was even the second choice at canes his defense has become far more robust over the years

75 Go to comments
B
BigMack 2 hours ago
Malachi Wrampling's debut Blues season ends in suspension

Good to hear..that’s what we need! Will def keep an eye on how he progresses.

9 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Is the magic thread of Super Rugby in need of a new pattern?

No, you said the bottom of the two tables

If you put up the bottom half of the two tables [Top 14 clubs v SRP] there would be only one winner OTS….



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522 Go to comments
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