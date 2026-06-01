SVNS Awards nominees announced before World Championship finale

World Rugby has revealed the nominees for HSBC SVNS Awards 2026, ahead of the final World Championship event in Bordeaux on June 5 to 7. The winners will be announced after the season finale, as the 2025/26 campaign draws to a close at Stade Atlantique.

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Three players have been shortlisted in each of the four major individual accolades, including the men’s and women’s Player of the Year awards. Maddison Levi, Jorja Miller and Ariana Rasmey are in the running for Women’s SVNS Player of the Year in partnership with HSBC.

Miller is the reigning Sevens Player of the Year, and the 22-year-old has continued to stand out as New Zealand claimed the regular season title. The Black Ferns Sevens also won the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens, but sit second on the World Championship standings after Valladolid.

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Ramsey has been impressive for the USA throughout the 2025/26 campaign, which saw them place third on the regular season standings. The USA made the big dance at SVNS Valladolid after defeating Australia during the pool stage.

Levi scored seven tries in three matches at SVNS Valladolid last week before suffering an injury in the quarter-finals. The 24-year-old was ruled out for the remainder of the event, but the Aussies still went on to win the title with wins over New Zealand and the USA.

An Australian is also up for Men’s SVNS Player of the Year in partnership with HSBC, with three-time Olympian Henry Hutchison nominated. South Africa’s Tristan Leyds and Fiji’s Vuiviwa Naduvalo have also been recognised for their performances this season.

Anaick Konyi from France, Canada’s Kennedi Stevenson and the USA’s Tahna Wilfley are in the mix for Women’s SVNS Rookie of the Year. The nominees for the Men’s Rookie award are New Zealand’s Kele Lasaqa, Australia’s Harry Wilson, and Finley Lloyd-Gilmour from Great Britain.

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Lloyd-Gilmour made headlines with a hat-trick against the All Blacks Sevens in Perth, as Great Britain claimed an upset 26-19 victory at HBF Park. Lasaqa and Wilson have both been reliable for their respective sides, who have now both won Cup Finals this season.

“The HSBC SVNS Awards recognise the exceptional talent, commitment and performances that have defined another outstanding year of rugby sevens around the world,” World Rugby CEO Alan Gilpin said.

“From season-long stand out performers to exciting new players making their mark on the international stage, these nominees represent the very best of our sport.

“Following a thrilling HSBC SVNS Series and World Championship, we look forward to celebrating the achievements of our nominees and announcing the winners in Bordeaux as we bring the 2026 season to a memorable close.”



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Women’s SVNS Top Try Scorer and Men’s SVNS Top Try Scorer, in partnership with Gilbert, will both be announced after Bordeaux. The Women’s SVNS Dream Team and Men’s SVNS Dream Team, both in partnership with HSBC, will also be revealed.

The HSBC SVNS Awards 2026 celebrate an eventful, dramatic and entertaining 2025/26 that started at the end of November. The Blitzboks and Australia’s women’s side are leading the World Championship races heading into the finale.

Australia won both the women’s and men’s titles in Valladolid. It was the first time in more than 1,300 days the Aussie men had won a SVNS title, as they held on to beat World Championship leaders South Africa in a thriller at Estadio Jose Zorilla.

Tickets for the HSBC SVNS World Championship Series finale are available to purchase HERE. Fans can catch all the action on RugbyPass TV, which you can sign up for HERE.

Women’s SVNS Player of the Year in partnership with HSBC

Maddison Levi (Australia)

Jorja Miller (New Zealand)

Ariana Ramsey (USA)

Men’s SVNS Player of the Year in partnership with HSBC

Henry Hutchison (Australia)

Tristan Leyds (South Africa)

Vuiviwa Naduvalo (Fiji)

Women’s SVNS Rookie of the Year

Anaick Konyi (France)

Kennedi Stevenson (Canada)

Tahna Wilfley (USA)

Men’s SVNS Rookie of the Year

Kele Lasaqa (New Zealand)

Harry Wilson (Australia)

Finley Lloyd-Gilmour (Great Britain)