Suspended South Africa winger Aphiwe Dyantyi has shared a highlights reel of his career to date on Instagram. The 25-year-old shared footage of his time with the Lions and the Springboks, alongside the caption: “Things end but memories last forever, they are timeless treasures of the heart… Nothing is certain in life, enjoy every moment.”

The winger is still suspended having tested positive for anabolic steroids last year during a Springboks training camp. The South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport confirmed that samples provided by the 13-cap international last July tested positive for three prohibited substances.

Dyantyi has insisted he is innocent but his B-sample was also tested, which confirmed the presence of banned substances methandienone, methyltestosterone and LGD-4033.

In many ways, Dyantyi is the forgotten man of South African rugby as so much has happened since the news of his failed test broke last year. Not only did the Springboks go on to win the World Cup later in 2019, but the Covid-19 pandemic this year has diverted attention away from rugby altogether as it grapples with a paralysing financial crisis.

This is a cryptic message from the Springbok, as he has been left waiting for quite some time for a hearing, particularly as his career hangs in the balance with this decision. He faces a minimum of a four-year ban should he be found guilty, which could well end his career.

If anything else, this video does reconfirm what a gifted athlete he was and why it was no surprise that he was named the 2018 World Rugby breakthrough player of the year having scored six tries in his debut (and only) Test season.

Dyantyi has remained upbeat throughout this period out of rugby and may well be resigned to what may be decided in the courts. However, he has had to wait an extraordinarily long time to find out his future.