Super Rugby standouts included in Australia U20 squad to play New Zealand and Fiji
The Junior Wallabies have confirmed their 31-player squad ahead of the upcoming Oceania Rugby tournament to be played on the Gold Coast.
Featuring 11 professionally contracted players, the squad boasts representation from five of the national academies and the Australian men’s sevens program.
Headlined by recent Super Rugby debutants Mac Grealy and Tom Hooper, the side also features the Melbourne Rebels breakout recruit, Carter Gordon.
Jordan Williams will join the Junior Wallabies program on loan from the Australian Sevens, while Zane Nonggorr, Reesjan Pasitoa, Josh Flook, Lachie Albert are also set to debut for the Junior Wallabies, having missed out in 2020 due to the tournament’s cancellation.
“31 players have been selected after a difficult selection discussion going over the 65 players who have contributed to the past two Junior Wallaby camps,” Junior Wallabies head coach Nathan Grey said.
“A handful of players with Super Rugby experience will add to the academy and club players from across Australia.
“They will be representing themselves, family, friends, and others their age who would love the opportunity to play in an abbreviated Oceania Competition.”
The squad will assemble on June 27th in Queensland before taking part in the Oceania Championship in early July.
Junior Wallabies squad for Oceania:
Lachie Albert, Brumbies, Western District Lions
Siosifa Amone, Force, Associates
George Blake, Reds, Bond Uni
Wilson Blyth, Reds, Bond Uni
Hugh Bokenham, Waratahs, Sydney Uni
Dan Botha, Waratahs, Sydney Uni
Adrian Brown, Waratahs, Eastwood
Luke Callan, Force, Wanneroo
Josh Canham, Rebels, Harlequins
Nick Chan, Waratahs, Randwick
Ben Dowling, Waratahs, Randwick
Josh Flook, Reds, Brothers
Carter Gordon, Rebels, Wests Brisbane
Mac Grealy, Reds, University of Queensland
Tom Hooper, Brumbies, Tuggeranong Vikings
Alex Masibaka, Force, Associates
Hamish Moore, Waratahs, Easts
Titi Nofoagatotoa, Reds, Brothers
Zane Nonggorr Reds, Bond Uni
Dan O’Brien, Waratahs, Randwick
Reesjan Pasitoa, Brumbies, Western District Lions
Ben Pollack, Gordon
Billy Pollard, Brumbies, Uni Norths Owls
Will Roach, University of Queensland
Sione Taufui, Waratahs, Sydney Uni
Kalani Thomas, Reds, University of Queensland
Zephaniah Tuinona, Brumbies, Queanbeyan Whites
Glen, Vaihu, Rebels, Wests Brisbane
Harry Vella, Reds, Brothers
Jordan Willliams, AU7s, Parramatta
Teddy Wilson, Waratahs, Easts
– Rugby Australia
