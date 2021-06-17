Super Rugby standouts included in Australia U20 squad to play New Zealand and Fiji

10:20pm, 17 June 2021

The Junior Wallabies have confirmed their 31-player squad ahead of the upcoming Oceania Rugby tournament to be played on the Gold Coast.

Featuring 11 professionally contracted players, the squad boasts representation from five of the national academies and the Australian men’s sevens program.

Headlined by recent Super Rugby debutants Mac Grealy and Tom Hooper, the side also features the Melbourne Rebels breakout recruit, Carter Gordon.

Jordan Williams will join the Junior Wallabies program on loan from the Australian Sevens, while Zane Nonggorr, Reesjan Pasitoa, Josh Flook, Lachie Albert are also set to debut for the Junior Wallabies, having missed out in 2020 due to the tournament’s cancellation.

“31 players have been selected after a difficult selection discussion going over the 65 players who have contributed to the past two Junior Wallaby camps,” Junior Wallabies head coach Nathan Grey said.

“A handful of players with Super Rugby experience will add to the academy and club players from across Australia.

“They will be representing themselves, family, friends, and others their age who would love the opportunity to play in an abbreviated Oceania Competition.”

The squad will assemble on June 27th in Queensland before taking part in the Oceania Championship in early July.

Junior Wallabies squad for Oceania:

Lachie Albert, Brumbies, Western District Lions

Siosifa Amone, Force, Associates

George Blake, Reds, Bond Uni

Wilson Blyth, Reds, Bond Uni

Hugh Bokenham, Waratahs, Sydney Uni

Dan Botha, Waratahs, Sydney Uni

Adrian Brown, Waratahs, Eastwood

Luke Callan, Force, Wanneroo

Josh Canham, Rebels, Harlequins

Nick Chan, Waratahs, Randwick

Ben Dowling, Waratahs, Randwick

Josh Flook, Reds, Brothers

Carter Gordon, Rebels, Wests Brisbane

Mac Grealy, Reds, University of Queensland

Tom Hooper, Brumbies, Tuggeranong Vikings

Alex Masibaka, Force, Associates

Hamish Moore, Waratahs, Easts

Titi Nofoagatotoa, Reds, Brothers

Zane Nonggorr Reds, Bond Uni

Dan O’Brien, Waratahs, Randwick

Reesjan Pasitoa, Brumbies, Western District Lions

Ben Pollack, Gordon

Billy Pollard, Brumbies, Uni Norths Owls

Will Roach, University of Queensland

Sione Taufui, Waratahs, Sydney Uni

Kalani Thomas, Reds, University of Queensland

Zephaniah Tuinona, Brumbies, Queanbeyan Whites

Glen, Vaihu, Rebels, Wests Brisbane

Harry Vella, Reds, Brothers

Jordan Willliams, AU7s, Parramatta

Teddy Wilson, Waratahs, Easts

– Rugby Australia

