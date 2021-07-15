Close Notice
Gallagher Premiership    

Stuart Lancaster's son signs for Leicester Tigers

By Sam Smith
(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Leicester Tigers have confirmed the signing of Stuart Lancaster’s son, Dan Lancaster from Leeds Tykes.

Lancaster Jnr was the subject of a tug of war between the Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) and the RFU. He originally represented Scotland U18s but switched to England at U20s where his performances impressed selectors.

Unlike his flanker father, the 20-year-old is a goal-kicker and capable of playing fly-half and centre. He joins Tigers after two seasons at his dad’s old club.

“He joins Tigers on the back of playing an important part in England’s Grand Slam Under-20s Six Nations campaign, alongside a few of his new club mates in Leicester,” said Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick. “Dan is a versatile player, who plays fly-half and centre, and adds important depth to our senior squad in those areas.”

Dan Lancaster

Dan Lancaster playing for Scotland during the U18 Six Nations Rugby Union (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Lancaster Jnr said of “I’m delighted to be able to have this opportunity at Leicester Tigers. It’s hugely exciting, Leicester has got a great thing going and I just can’t wait to get started.

“I’m looking forward to working with and learning from everyone to continue my development as a player at a club like Tigers.”

Excluding academy graduates, Lancaster is Borthwick’s eighth addition ahead of the 2021/22 campaign alongside fellow backs Freddie Burns, Bryce Hegarty, Juan-Pablo Socino and forwards Dan Richardson, Eli Snyman, Marco Van Staden and Francois Van Wyk.

