Stuart Lancaster heads up new multi-national coaching team at Connacht

Stuart Lancaster has made a swift return to frontline coaching after being named as the new head coach of Connacht Rugby on a two-year contract.

Lancaster, who has been out of work since being fired by Racing 92 midway through the Top 14 season, will start his new role in July.

The former England head coach, aged 55, enjoyed seven years at Leinster before the ill-fated move to France, working under Leo Cullen as senior head coach. He helped lead Leinster to four consecutive PRO14 titles and four Champions Cup finals, including victory in the 2018 decider.

He made the move to Leinster after four years in charge of England, who became the first team to exit a home World Cup before the knockout stages IN 2015.

The Cumbrian was appointed to that role after four years as the RFU’s Head of Elite Player Development, and before that, he coached Leeds, where he played as a flanker in the second tier of English rugby.

He had been interviewed for the Wallabies job but missed out to Les Kiss.

“I’m hugely excited to be joining Connacht Rugby and begin this new chapter of my life in the West of Ireland with my wife Nina,” he said.

“Connacht is a club with a proud identity, a passionate supporter base, and enormous potential both on and off the field, so I’m honoured and humbled to be given the opportunity to lead the Professional Men’s team programme.

“I’m a firm believer in creating an environment that enables players to thrive and realise their potential, while playing a brand of rugby that inspires the community of which they represent. Ever since my initial conversations with Willie, David and the rest of the selection committee, it’s clear that same belief exists here in Connacht, and that’s why I’m so excited by this opportunity.

“There’s also the fantastic new facilities here at the new High-Performance Centre and Dexcom Stadium, which will further enable us to realise those goals.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with all of the staff and players, and I can’t wait to get to know the supporters and wider community over the coming weeks and months.”

Connacht have been looking for a new head coach since Pete Wilkins stepped down from the role.

Connacht Rugby CEO Willie Ruane says that Lancaster’s remit will also include defence, which was Scott Fardy’s area of responsibility for the past two seasons.

“Stuart is one of the most respected coaches in world rugby and we are absolutely thrilled to appoint someone of his calibre. He has a proven track record in developing young talent, building a high-performance environment, and most importantly, delivering success and helping teams realise their ambitions. His coaching philosophy and his vision for how the game should be played perfectly matches our own values and our own ambition,” said Ruane.

“In addition to Stuart, who will also coach defence, we are equally excited by the recent appointment of Billy Millard as General Manager of Performance and Rod Seib as our new attack coach.

“Coupled with the excellent coaches we already have in place, in Colm Tucker and John Muldoon, we believe we have a coaching team that will give our players the perfect platform to fulfil their potential and achieve the success that we are all collectively striving for.

“After just recently moving into our new High-Performance Centre, the coming year promises to be among the most historic in the club’s history, as we mark our 140th anniversary in December and the impending completion of the Dexcom Stadium redevelopment. Needless to say, there is a lot to be excited about, and I have no doubt that everyone will share that same sense of excitement and help make this a year to remember.”