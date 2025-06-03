Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
32 - 12
FT
34 - 20
FT
19 - 20
FT
35 - 28
FT
37 - 19
FT
21 - 16
FT
19 - 24
FT
25 - 13
FT
59 - 28
FT
42 - 35
FT
21 - 10
FT
32 - 18
FT
10 - 23
FT
34 - 47
FT
18 - 10
FT
United Rugby Championship

Stuart Lancaster heads up new multi-national coaching team at Connacht

Racing92's English head coach Stuart Lancaster reacts during the European Rugby Champions Cup, Pool 4, rugby union match between Sale Sharks and Racing 92 at the Salford Community Stadium, west of Manchester in north-west England on December 13, 2024. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Stuart Lancaster has made a swift return to frontline coaching after being named as the new head coach of Connacht Rugby on a two-year contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lancaster, who has been out of work since being fired by Racing 92 midway through the Top 14 season, will start his new role in July.

The former England head coach, aged 55, enjoyed seven years at Leinster before the ill-fated move to France, working under Leo Cullen as senior head coach. He helped lead Leinster to four consecutive PRO14 titles and four Champions Cup finals, including victory in the 2018 decider.

He made the move to Leinster after four years in charge of England, who became the first team to exit a home World Cup before the knockout stages IN 2015.

The Cumbrian was appointed to that role after four years as the RFU’s Head of Elite Player Development, and before that, he coached Leeds, where he played as a flanker in the second tier of English rugby.

He had been interviewed for the Wallabies job but missed out to Les Kiss.

Related

Stuart Lancaster has left Racing 92 effective immediately

Stuart Lancaster has left his position as head coach of Racing 92 with immediate effect following a difficult run of form - it is being reported.

Read Now

“I’m hugely excited to be joining Connacht Rugby and begin this new chapter of my life in the West of Ireland with my wife Nina,” he said.

“Connacht is a club with a proud identity, a passionate supporter base, and enormous potential both on and off the field, so I’m honoured and humbled to be given the opportunity to lead the Professional Men’s team programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m a firm believer in creating an environment that enables players to thrive and realise their potential, while playing a brand of rugby that inspires the community of which they represent. Ever since my initial conversations with Willie, David and the rest of the selection committee, it’s clear that same belief exists here in Connacht, and that’s why I’m so excited by this opportunity.

“There’s also the fantastic new facilities here at the new High-Performance Centre and Dexcom Stadium, which will further enable us to realise those goals.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with all of the staff and players, and I can’t wait to get to know the supporters and wider community over the coming weeks and months.”

Connacht have been looking for a new head coach since Pete Wilkins stepped down from the role.

ADVERTISEMENT

Connacht Rugby CEO Willie Ruane says that Lancaster’s remit will also include defence, which was Scott Fardy’s area of responsibility for the past two seasons.

Related

Coaching clearout continues at Connacht

Connacht have confirmed that defence coach Scott Fardy will leave the club at the end of the season.

Read Now

“Stuart is one of the most respected coaches in world rugby and we are absolutely thrilled to appoint someone of his calibre. He has a proven track record in developing young talent, building a high-performance environment, and most importantly, delivering success and helping teams realise their ambitions. His coaching philosophy and his vision for how the game should be played perfectly matches our own values and our own ambition,” said Ruane.

“In addition to Stuart, who will also coach defence, we are equally excited by the recent appointment of Billy Millard as General Manager of Performance and Rod Seib as our new attack coach.

“Coupled with the excellent coaches we already have in place, in Colm Tucker and John Muldoon, we believe we have a coaching team that will give our players the perfect platform to fulfil their potential and achieve the success that we are all collectively striving for.

“After just recently moving into our new High-Performance Centre, the coming year promises to be among the most historic in the club’s history, as we mark our 140th anniversary in December and the impending completion of the Dexcom Stadium redevelopment. Needless to say, there is a lot to be excited about, and I have no doubt that everyone will share that same sense of excitement and help make this a year to remember.”

Related

Pete Wilkins joins URC rivals after Connacht exit

Pete Wilkins has found a new club a month after he ended his eight-year association with Connacht, agreeing to become Benetton's attack coach ahead of next season.

Read Now

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Karl Dickson to referee first Gallagher Premiership final

2

'Brainiest' name in rugby handed big chance with URC club

3

Northampton confirm addition of coach with worldwide experience

4

Australian-born replacement for Lions as prop ruled out of tour

5

Selection shock: Gordon fancied for Wallabies captaincy

6

Jamie George reportedly called into Lions camp

7

Concerning injury forces Springboks to extend squad with new addition

8

Bulls book Leinster URC showdown but injury to Springbok tarnishes win

Comments

9 Comments
B
Brian Connacht 4 days ago

Great news for us 😃💚🤍💚🤍☘️

M
Mzilikazi 6 days ago

Australia’s loss is Connacht’s gain ! Good luck to SL out in “The fields of Athenry” Will be watching with great interest, and hopes for the future of the “Cindarellsa Province”


It is a pity Scott Fardy has moved, or is it been moved, on from the W. of Ireland.

I
IkeaBoy 6 days ago

It seems hard to get a straight answer on how it went down.

I
IkeaBoy 6 days ago

Well this is unexpected but brilliant news!!!!

R
RedWarriors 6 days ago

Amazing! Great news for Connaught and Irish rugby.

E
Ed the Duck 6 days ago

Unexpected is an understatement to say the least! With Millard also landing there after missing out on the welsh job, I guess that’s something they’ve both got in common.


Definitely feels somewhat top heavy for the level Connacht are but you have to think that fan expectations in Galway are going to go through the roof now, Champions Cup winners minimum!!

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Fractures appeared again in the Reds front-row in Christchurch, which could have a damning effect on their Lions tour selection hopes.

LONG READ

Underdog to big dog: Joe McCarthy’s journey from college fourth XV to Lions

The Leinster and Ireland lock spent his teenage years on the edge of obscurity, but his quiet determination has paid off.

LONG READ

Is it the end of the one-club man?

Henry Chavancy may not be a household name but the Racing 92 talisman bade farewell after 17 years and one wonders if we'll see his like again

Comments on RugbyPass

Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
Former All Black Ngani Laumape signs with Moana Pasifika

Smash em’ Ngani!

2 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 1 hour ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

“Oh woe is me”. So many parts of that game in Christchurch produced some of the worst play I have seen from Reds team in ….well probably ever !. And then they produce moments of brilliance. Great piece Nick, but for us up here in Qld. just wish it was not our team providing the fertile ground.


There was just so much that went wrong. Basic skills breaking down, such as Joe Brial dropping an easy pass when not under immediate pressure pressure, or Josh Flook getting a short pass he had to become a lineout leaper to catch. Then lack of knowledge of the laws, as when Tim Ryan did some great work toeing a ball to the line that the covering Will Jordan had to fall on, and had no support anywhere close. . Instead of getting over the ball and lifting, Ryan slid in, playing the man on the ground. Fortunately the referee either did not know, or did not remember the law. But that was a great positional opportunity gone, as the Crusaders got out of jail.


I also thought the Reds players body language was concerning, especially later in the game. In periods off downtime, such as waiting for scrums to set, players in the backline are doing a lot of talking. The Reds where so often just standing still, waiting, no talk.


All in, a very poor final game for the Super season. Now for the Lions !!

5 Go to comments
J
JWH 1 hour ago
30 on the trot: Reds the latest victims of Crusaders' playoff fortress

Im 18 mate. Good banter either way though, make sure you watch the trophy parade in Otautahi at the end of the year!

13 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Good point. I’m assuming thats Tom hooper for the brumbies but i’ll check. And of course skelton would make a big difference

5 Go to comments
J
JWH 1 hour ago
Former All Black Ngani Laumape signs with Moana Pasifika

Excellent signing

2 Go to comments
t
thewizard 2 hours ago
Former All Blacks weigh in on Rieko Ioane’s social media antics

Not exactly coming from a strong position is he. I would suggest on his form over the last couple of seasons he’ll just be another forgotten ex All Black very soon.

6 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 2 hours ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Cheers NB. That semi was a damp squib as the Reds were just not in it physically. There werenot prepared to hit hard in the tackle and go to that place where it hurts at the breakdown. Crusaders were prepared to do that. The Reds can't just relay on the fast ruck attacking game to win these crunch matches they need mongrel to stay in the fight. The Wallaby pack should now be dominated by Brumbies as a couple of Reds played themselves out. Of note Jake Gordon is favoured to be test skipper which looks like Harry Wilson at best will be a sub against the Lions.

5 Go to comments
M
Mike 2 hours ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Never underestimate the impact that the second row have on the scrummage, particularly the tight head lock who ideally should be a physical monster. So I’m guessing it’s teamwork combined with good technique from the Brumbies front 5.

5 Go to comments
C
Cantab 3 hours ago
Noah Lolesio has all the tools necessary thanks to Wallabies icon

No doubt the Brumbies & Loloseo will be competitive for a while but can’t see them repeating what the Blues achieved. Chiefs have lots of firepower and Brumbies defences are fragile at best.

1 Go to comments
d
dw 3 hours ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Thanks Nick. As someone who played very amateur level and was involved in scrums I still find some of it a mystery. Slips and Allan have performed really well this year but neither are huge..is this just pure hard work and technique? Or have the team got some incredible teamwork happening from 1 to 8 to get the shove right?


The qld tight five really struggled but I'd say Nongorr is the 3rd choice at 3 behind Allan and Tupou?

5 Go to comments
W
WI 3 hours ago
Karl Dickson to referee first Gallagher Premiership final

I liked the ref statistics a lot. Made it enjoyable to read the article.


As far as judging the quality of his performances, I don’t remember a game in the professional era where the ref wasn’t horrid and missed calls. At least they show up so an organized game can be played.

9 Go to comments
P
PM 4 hours ago
Karl Dickson to referee first Gallagher Premiership final

He generally likes to let the game flow but he is prone to being a bit twitchy in showing cards.

9 Go to comments
J
James 4 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqDfBE_zHoU&list=PLtLqkC7VnfzZZn3JkLlDZ8HvaRoDQRBZj&index=3


The Good, the Bad and the Rugby ANZ. About 55 mins in

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Thanks for that James, any idea which Pod?


Not surprised, the kid is special, with a different skillset to BB.

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Dunno, you have a better chance of asking him than me!😂

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Rassie was clear that the decision was due to financial necessity, not because he wanted wider experience for his players or anything like that.


“I have no doubt we wouldn’t have been able to keep the players in South Africa as we just don’t have the money to. It is reality, and the moment you accept reality and we work with this and we find creative ways around that.”


That’s a direct quote from this very website.

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Well that’s certainly not true. If you look at the 1996 squad for instance you have players at Bristol(2), Saints, London Irish(2), Leicester, Newcastle(2), Quins(2) and Sarries. And Ireland were serial wooden spooners in those days!


Fast forward to 2001 when they started a run of second places and there’s only Murphy, Maggs and Easterby overseas. By 2013 there’s none (a temporary exception was made for Sexton after that, but no more.) And that’s when they became serial winners,


Of course I can’t prove a causal link with their success any more that you can prove a causal ling with South Africa’s.

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Someone is always on trial on Ruby Pass!😂

223 Go to comments
M
MC 6 hours ago
アンダードッグからビッグドッグへ:ジョー・マッカーシーの大学4位からライオンズへの道のり

Big Joe really not that big …

1 Go to comments
N
N 7 hours ago
Frustrated village rugby club handed 4,500-mile travel schedule

Good work, RFU.

1 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Jamie George reportedly called into Lions camp Jamie George reportedly called into Lions camp
Search