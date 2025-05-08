Northern Edition

United Rugby Championship

'It’s sort of contrary to rugby values. That worries me a little bit'

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu of DHL Stormers after his side's defeat in the United Rugby Championship match between Ulster and DHL Stormers at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. (Photo By Ben McShane/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has been hailed as “a generational talent” by his DHL Stormers boss John Dobson.

The Springboks star has been in sparkling form of late, scoring 50 points, including four tries, during Cape Town victories over Connacht Rugby and Benetton Rugby in the last two rounds of the BKT URC.

He is sure to be a key figure for the sixth-placed DHL Stormers as they set their sights on making a big impact in the play-offs.

Giving his thoughts on the 23-year-old fly-half, Dobson said:

“I am the coach of the team he plays in, but I can’t claim to have coached him for a second. He is a generational talent.

Fixture
United Rugby Championship
Stormers
48 - 12
Full-time
Dragons RFC
All Stats and Data

“He is such a good guy and so level headed.”

Dobson says that’s all the more important with the hype surrounding the versatile young back having gone stratospheric.

“We had that with Siya (Kolisi) when he was here before he went to the Sharks,” he said.

“He would walk into a petrol station and you would have people howling and dropping their pumps!

“It feels curious for the team. When one player is elevated by hype above the rest of the team, it’s sort of contrary to rugby values. That worries me a little bit from a team perspective. It’s a tricky one.”

Reflecting on what the future holds for the eight-times capped Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Dobson said:

“Probably our biggest challenge is to make sure he stays on the field.

“That’s not something we control.

“It’s nerve-racking stuff because he has done his knee twice.

“We have to be very careful about his body without changing who he is.

“You can’t say to him ‘Listen, you have been tackled six to eight times a game, it’s too much for a fly-half’ because that would take away who he is.

“It’s a real tightrope the whole Sacha project, but brilliant to have.”

The Cape Town-born Feinberg-Mngomezulu scored a scintillating hat-trick of tries in the narrow 34-29 victory over Connacht and then crossed again in the 56-5 demolition of Benetton.

He also landed nine shots at the sticks against the Italians – six conversions, two penalties and a drop goal – and demonstrated his astute tactical kicking game.

“It was entirely clinical and mature, the way Sacha and Warrick (Gelant) kept drilling the ball into the corners in the second half. We were so territorially dominant, so in charge,” said Dobson.

The DHL Stormers coach was in a far happier mood after the Benetton game than he had been following the nerve-jangling win over Connacht.

He had described the defensive performance against the Irish province as their worst in years, so he was delighted by the response from his players.

“There was a lot of emotion after the Connacht game even though we won,” he said.

“We knew we had to change dramatically and show we are a championship team. It was a big week.”

The Stormers certainly stepped up to another level against fellow play-off contenders Benetton, running in seven tries.

“It was everything we wanted and planned, a really, really good performance,” said Dobson.

“It was almost flawless. We were so clinical, so mature and we were really good defensively.

“It was our best performance in the URC by a distance.”

What was also impressive was the crowd of 18,474 at the DHL Stadium, following on from 18,211 for the Connacht game.

“There is something brewing,” said Dobson.

“You see the amount of blue in the crowd, jerseys, not just flags. It’s just going up and up and up. It’s becoming like a soccer crowd. They are fully invested.

“It was a great crowd for the Benetton game, a really good experience and we entertained them, which is our theme for the season.

“We are playing rugby that suits our DNA and the people resonate with it and they are coming along. It’s a really good space with the crowd numbers.”

The DHL Stormers now have two more home games to round off the regular season, with Dragons RFC (this Saturday) and Cardiff Rugby (Friday, May 16) the opponents, as they look to secure their play-off spot.

“If we keep going like we are, I think we will finish fifth and stay local in the quarter-finals,” said Dobson.

“We will go to Durban to face the Sharks, which is something we will do with great relish. That derby would be a nice one for us.”

Fiji international Josaia Raisuqe dies aged 30

Fiji Sevens international and Castres wing Josaia Raisuqe has died at the age of 30 following a road accident on the way to training, according to multiple reports in France. 

Read Now

Comments

9 Comments
Y
YeowNotEven 5 days ago

Let the kid play. You cannot control injuries.

F
FW 6 days ago

Tell me when last did we have such a unpredictable, great, taking gaps flyhalf. Previous flyhalf also good but not as good as this guy. He reads the game perfectly. He will win us our 5th RWC Title of this I have doubts.

S
SteveD 5 days ago

[Sorry to be picky, but I think you meant you have ‘no’ doubts, with which I strongly agree, but at the same time hou my duime vas that it happens - I call it ‘constructive pessimism - but happy in the knowledge that if the Boks don't make it a’ three-peat’ they will be beaten by an incredibly good team, and not another useless ref, say like Bryce Lawrence in 2011.]

I
IkeaBoy 6 days ago

Intelligent player but a very worrying injury profile for a young lad.


Knee, hip, collarbone and concussion all across just a couple of seasons.

D
DP 6 days ago

Yep. Pollard is getting old and Manie is eratic.

f
fl 6 days ago

“I am the coach of the team he plays in, but I can’t claim to have coached him for a second. He is a generational talent.”


Well that’s not great.

Compare that to Phil Dowson, who this week said Pollock needed to work on his set piece, his maul defence, and his defensive positioning.

S
SteveD 5 days ago

Apart from the pommie press, who actually thinks Pollock is so fantastic? You don't have to be anything more than a little above average to be considered ‘good’ as an English-born player! Whereas in SA, with a huge amount of highly talented players coming through the amazing school and junior systems, Sacha has already proved himself, over and over and seems to learn the minor details game by game all by himself. I fully expect him to do a ‘Naas Botha’ and restrict himself as time goes by to just ensuring his team wins against the stronger teams and keeps his enthusiasm and running for the weaker teams like Benetton seemed to be. He also seems intelligent enough to realise that he already has a target on his back and - like Naas - will try to avoid the hard cases attempting to end his career, particularly for test reasons.

P
PR 6 days ago

Dobson always strikes me as a guy who’s perhaps too close to his players. Even when he was giving the Stormers a (deserved) dressing down after the Connacht game, he apologised for doing so. While being loved by your players means they’ll play for you it must be hard to control huge egos in the team, which might explain why the Stormers often have games where everyone wants to be the hero and the team loses structure.


Meanwhile, Rassie recently admitted that he never has one-on-one with players because a knowledge of their personal lives might cloud his judgement in terms of selection. I think someone like Sacha probably needs an environment where he can be himself on the field but will be reigned in if he puts himself before the team. He'll have that at the Boks. Not sure he has that at the Stormers.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Comments on RugbyPass

C
Cantab 2 days ago
Teenager Braxton Sorensen-McGee reflects on dream Black Ferns debut

Although NZ won comfortably enough they weren’t always convincing and a better opposition may well have found them out. If our gun 7s players can translate their skills to the 15s game the team would have the ability to beat anyone. Need to be given the chance though.

4 Go to comments
J
James 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

And how do you see the Wallabies loosehead / Lion’s tighthead battle Nick?

37 Go to comments
d
dw 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Also interested in your thoughts on A Bell. Haven't noticed many scrum issues recently. He also seems to play 60 or so mins every game. A bit of a fan (even though he’s a tah..) but wondered if the Lions would target his scrummaging

37 Go to comments
d
dw 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

True. And you look at how the European coaches have got so much out of skelton and how much the local fans love him…and then some Oz fans will still say “he played poorly for the tahs I'm 2015!”

37 Go to comments
d
dw 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Thanks Nick but your headline has just jinxed us and reminded me of that night in 2013!

I love any analysis of the scrums such as the above. Cheers.


Allalatoa seems to be in good form and Nongorr appears to be able to hold his own? I think they will pick Tupou regardless of form. After Friday night I am concerned he could be sent off in the first five mins of the test though! He got too pumped up and hit a player high and was carded

37 Go to comments
R
RedWarriors 2 days ago
'Most complacent selection decision you will ever see': Barrett benching slammed as Leinster knocked out

I watched the mainstream NZ pundits eg Mils Muliaina and they DID back NZ to win almost to a man.

Ireland will talk their team up as anyone would with the caveats we are playing the ABs and match was de facto 50:50, That is not the same as dismissing the opposition. EG After the quarter John Kirwan said he was sorry France didn’t win versus SA becuase a ‘France-NZ final would be perfect. (The semis had not even been played yet, England and Argentina completely dismissed! He didn’t even realize his own arrogance) NZ are not even aware of the arrogance they exude. Has no Kiwi politely asked the national team to take down the ‘Superstars and Humble Heroes’ boasting on the AB site? Its cringeworthy stuff. Do NZ really see themselves like this?

Note all this BS about Irish arrogance started just after NZs defeat in the 2022 series. Not a coincidence.

Also: this is Irish national TV. We will talk our team up as everyone does. We care too much about judgemental and thin skinned Kiwis getting offended.

91 Go to comments
J
JM 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Aussie rugby fans are obsessed with players they hate, for whatever reason.

Michael Hooper is another one, and the hatred only increased whenever he won John Eales medals or the two times he was nominated world player of the year.

I reckon it is because our forwards are technically and mentally weak they put it all on one player who they think should make way for the messiah.

Same for the general team performance and the hate put on players like White, Lolesio, and Foley who should be pulling rabbits out of the hat every play.

I reckon, if we had of had 5 players with Hooper’s desire and drive spread across the team (and especiallythe forwards), we wouldn’t have woken up in the bottom of the ditch.

37 Go to comments
R
RedWarriors 2 days ago
'What he’s given to this club is nothing short of incredible'

He shouldn’t have been picked. Not physically able for the most intense matches notably in Twickenham last year. Giving him the captaincy was also a very short sighted decision then after RWC 2023. Ireland have a tendency to be a little too loyal, which can mean the team ages and the rebuild is bigger than should be.

Plenty of lads out there to fill that squad.

4 Go to comments
O
OJohn 2 days ago
Geoff Parling returns to Leicester as head coach

Hooray

0 Go to comments
C
Carlos 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

He was also a YC magnet.

37 Go to comments
C
Carlos 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Windsor-Faulkner-Price. 😊

37 Go to comments
S
Solenn Bonnet 2 days ago
0 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Ah, the Pooler front row ! Most legendary in the history of the , I would think. Max Boyce helped…”Here we. here we, here we go, with the Pontypool front row.”

37 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Would not go as far as whole house in our family, but for me, yes, W1. Loved playing in the scrum, love watching now😀

37 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Yes, I see that article here on RP, Nick. That is good news that Schmidt is going to look at the o’seas players.


Yes, I would think you are right that LAR will qualify. On the same points as MP, but surely they are too good not to win this crunch game….could be tEnse for ROG in the stands though.

37 Go to comments
B
BC 2 days ago
Who would make it into a Women's British and Irish Lions starting XV?

I would pick Oifa Wafer at 6, put Aldcroft in the second row with Ward. I think Wafer is one of the few non-England players mentioned that would contend for a Red Rose shirt, the others being King and possibly Neve Jones. Conversely there are two English players mentioned, Sing and Venner, that probably won’t even make the Red Rose WC squad, let alone a Lions Tour. Still a lot can change in two years, watch out for Millie David.

1 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Great article NB, thanks. I would like to know what is the reasoning why so many things are penalties in the scrum. Is it to do with safety or something else?

37 Go to comments
N
NB 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

👍

37 Go to comments
N
NB 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Always the same at the other place. Some of those perceptions of him at the Tahs - lazy, overweight and slow - were impossible to shift!

37 Go to comments
N
NB 2 days ago
'Whisper it, but the Wallabies could out-scrum the British and Irish Lions this summer'

Hang on to Miz Carlos!

37 Go to comments
Search