Stephan Lewies signs new Quins deal after considering retirement

Former Harlequins captain Stephan Lewies has become the latest player to sign a contract extension at the club.

The 32-year-old will extend his stay at the Stoop into at least a seventh season, although Quins have not revealed the length of his new deal.

The South African joined Quins in 2019 and was named captain a season later, guiding them to the Gallagher Premiership in his first season in charge.

After five years as captain, Lewies stepped down over the summer and was replaced by Alex Dombrandt. He did, however, find himself leading the side again this season following a hand injury to the No 8.

Lewies admitted that he considered retiring last season as a result of a string of injuries.

“I’m excited to extend my stay at the club, and to continue to get the opportunity to wear the Quarters,” said Lewies.

“It was a dream come true when I first signed for Harlequins and to continue that journey makes me, and my family very happy.

“Last season, it came to a stage where I was close to hanging up my boots after dealing with multiple injuries, and I didn’t feel like I feel I played to the standards I hold myself to. But I’ve worked hard, had a good pre-season and I’m enjoying my rugby this year.

“I’m grateful to Quins for the opportunity to continue contributing to the Club both on and off the field.”

Quins head coach Danny Wilson added: “Steph is a big character in our squad. He’s dominant line-out operator who leads that area in our group, and that clarity at set-piece provides the platform to play our style of rugby.

“He is also a core member of our leadership group having captained Harlequins for several seasons. Having a pool of strong leaders, who have experienced success with the club will only benefit the squad moving forward, and as we bring younger players into the senior set-up.

“We’re all delighted Steph has committed his future to Harlequins.”

