'It's taken 50 years to be compared with somebody': Gareth Edwards on Antoine Dupont

Welsh legend Gareth Edwards has said that it has taken 50 years for a player to be compared to him, but has no problem with the comparison that is now being made with newly crowned World Rugby men’s sevens player of the year Antoine Dupont.

The 10-cap British and Irish Lions scrum-half has listed the Frenchman as the number one player from the Six Nations era that he would have liked to have played alongside, describing him as “an outstanding all-round footballer”.

Joining Mike Bubbins on the BBC’s ‘Scrum V Top 5’, Edwards made the list which included Finn Russell, Sergio Parisse, Martin Johnson and Brian O’Driscoll.

Edwards is regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, and had long been deemed the game’s greatest ever scrum-half. But Dupont has crept into that conversation in recent years, with his Olympic gold medal last summer only helping his cause.

The Welshman is unperturbed by his long-held mantle being under threat though.

On the prospect of the two playing alongside each other, Edwards feels they could both interchange between No 9 and No 10, adding that the Toulouse star is “good enough to play outside-half, centre, full-back.”

“I’ve enjoyed watching him play,” the 53-cap Wales international added. “Lots of his play from broken play is outstanding, so that in itself shows me that he has an attribute that doesn’t just confine him to one position.

“Antoine is an outstanding all-round footballer. In actual fact, we could interact and interchange- he might start off as scrum-half and I might start off as an outside-half.

“Over the last two or three years I’ve been invited out to Paris to present their player of the season which is inevitably Antoine. So I’ve enjoyed presenting him with his award for another outstanding season.

“It’s taken 50 years to be compared with somebody, so be it. Long may he continue playing well.”