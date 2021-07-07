State of South African franchises under the spotlight

7:52pm, 07 July 2021

The British & Irish Lions second tour win, another 50-point battering of a South African club franchise, has put the spotlight on the competitiveness of their opponents.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the Lions toured to New Zealand in 2017, most of New Zealand’s Super franchises were competitive against the Lions, who were often filled with test-calibre players.

Only the Chiefs ended up on the wrong side of a lopsided score, with the Blues and Highlanders winning while the Hurricanes had a draw. The Crusaders lost in a tryless fixture 12-3, which was played at test intensity.

Gatland talks about the chances of the test series going ahead

After two games in South Africa, the Lions have had a cakewalk so far against the Sigma Lions and the Cell C Sharks, winning by 56-14 and 54-7.

The Springboks have pulled all of their squad members out of their franchises, leaving the domestic teams short of firepower to match it with the British & Irish Lions.Combined with a playing base that is largely offshore, the local teams are ‘as weak as they have ever been’.

Should we be surprised at this? Is our depth really as good as fans believe? Boks are a different matter but franchises are young and not up to international std. WP lost to Griquas today. What chances they will come within 40 of Lions? — Brenden Nel (@BrendenNel) July 7, 2021

The difference in intensity between the sides is almost embarrassing. #SHAvBIL — Craig Ray (@craigray11) July 7, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

@BrendenNel @mark_keohane why are SA teams not competitive against the @lionsofficial. First two games 56-6 and 56-7 to the @lionsofficial. On the NZ tour, first two games the @lionsofficial won 13-3 and then lost 16-22 #SSRugby #SHAvBIL — Andrew Maseko (@NqobileMaseko) July 7, 2021

South African rugby fans were brutally honest about the state of the domestic game, calling it ’embarassing’ and ‘weak’.

The Bulls, who won the South African conference of the Rainbow Cup, were labelled ‘still pretty weak’. They are expected to put up the most resistance to the best of the home nations.

The final between Benneton and the Bulls last month showed the gap between the European Pro14 sides and the South African franchises. Against the Lions without any Springbok players, they have become ‘cannon fodder’ leaving the fans without a spectacle.

Either way it definitely embarrasses SA domestic rugby, which has never been as weak in SA history. — Son of Meaniepants (@sonofmeanie) July 7, 2021

SA teams have never been as weak as they are now. Quality players leave for overseas contracts and local clubs are left with a mix of retiring players and inexperienced youngsters. The clubs never had a chance against the Lions. Even the Bulls are still pretty weak. — Such Is Life…. (@EnslinMavunga) July 7, 2021

Standard of SA provinces v worrying though – looks like clear coaching issues — Boks and Ball (@greenbokke) July 7, 2021

Right now the SA teams look like just cannon fodder for the @lionsofficial. Surely there must be a better way to test the @lionsofficial along the way and to make it a better spectacle for us fans. We — Andrew Maseko (@NqobileMaseko) July 7, 2021

No surprises what so ever. Domestic rugby is weaker than it’s ever been, no question. We were a lot more competitive in 2009 and nowhere as competitive as NZ were on the 2017 tour. Landers won, Canes drew, Blues won.. Etc etc etc this tour has been a damp squib so far. — Brent W (@brentsw3) July 7, 2021

Only arranging two warm up tests for the @Springboks was a mistake..they need a lot more game time for this series.. — Richard Roberts III (@robbierich123) July 7, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

With little question over who will win the remaining warm-up games, the discussion has leaned into who will be better prepared for the test series with the Lions failing to get a real challenge before the Springboks.

The Springboks themselves, who were unconvincing in their first test against Georgia, have had their second test cancelled after a wave of Covid cases across both teams and could head into the series with just one game under their belt.

South African journalist Mark Keohane, who predicted a 3-0 series win to the Springboks, is confident the cakewalk games the Lions are playing will leave them underprepared for the tests.

Do these walkover matches benefit @lionsofficial or advantage @Springboks in the tourists not having had a decent workout before the 1st Test? I believe the latter. — Mark Keohane (@mark_keohane) July 7, 2021

Gatland's questions will only be answered in the 1st Test, which is how his players react to pressure, to an aggressive defence, a strong set piece opponent & game management if pressured, as well as scoreboard pressure. None of this will be tested before 24th July. — Mark Keohane (@mark_keohane) July 7, 2021

Writing for the Daily Maverick, South African rugby writer Craig Ray wrote the mood in the Springboks camp is becoming increasingly ‘pessimistic’.

“Word from inside that the camp is that the mood is becoming more pessimistic as the reality that they will be hopelessly undercooked when, and if, they face a British & Lions, crystallises for the Bok squad,” he wrote.

The Springboks are unable to train together while key members are isolating, further delaying the squad from getting into test-match form.