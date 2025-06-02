Northern Edition
Super Rugby Pacific

Star Chiefs fullback confirms move to Japan club

Shaun Stevenson of the Chiefs. Photo by Michael Bradley/Getty Images

As expected, after spending a short-term sabbatical at his future club earlier this season, the Chiefs have confirmed that Shaun Stevenson will depart the Hamilton-based franchise at the end of the season for Japan’s Kubota Spears.

Stevenson, who has played over 100 matches for the Chiefs and one Test for the All Blacks, will leave New Zealand after the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season.

The 28-year-old spent the first three rounds of Super Rugby Pacific in 2025 with the Spears in Japan after NZR declined his request to leave his contract in December 2024, granting him a short-term sabbatical instead.

Simon Graafhuis, the Chiefs Rugby Club CEO, saidShaun has been a special part of our club for nearly a decade – not just for his talent on the field, but for the character and energy he brings off it.

He’ll always be part of our Chiefs whanau and I look forward to seeing him shine in Japan.”

Stevenson told the Waikato Times in March that he was disappointed with the communication from All Blacks coaches.

“Just the lack of feedback and just not knowing where I sat in the pecking order,Stevenson told The Waikato Times.

The deal that the Chiefs fullback has signed with the Kubota Spears is until 2027.

The Spears have just finished their 2025 season on Sunday, losing to Richie Mo’unga and Shannon Frizell’s Toshiba Brave Lupus in the final, 18-13.

Kubota Spears’ fans can be excited heading into next year’s competition, as today the club have also announced they are re-signing Bernard Foley and Malcolm Marx alongside Stevenson.

