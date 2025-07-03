Stafford McDowall to captain Scotland against Maori All Blacks

Stafford McDowall will captain Scotland in Saturday’s non-cap international against the Maori All Blacks.

McDowall will lead the team for a second time, having previously done so for their victory over Portugal in November.

Scrum-half George Horne and back-rower Josh Bayliss will serve as vice-captains.

Glasgow Warriors prop Fin Richardson will start while Alexander Masibaka and Fergus Burke are among the replacements, with all three wearing the Scotland jersey for the first time.

Wing Harry Paterson returns for the first time since the win over Uruguay last July following injury, while Northampton’s Rory Hutchinson starts at centre having been added to the squad following an injury to Matt Currie.

Scotland face the Maori All Blacks at the Semenoff Stadium in Whangarei in the first of three games on their summer Tour.

They then travel to Suva to face Fiji on July 12 before playing against Samoa in Auckland on July 18.

Scotland:

15: Ollie Smith

14: Harry Paterson

13: Rory Hutchinson

12: Stafford McDowall

11: Arron Reed

10: Adam Hastings

9: George Horne

1: Nathan McBeth

2: Patrick Harrison

3: Fin Richardson

4: Marshall Sykes

5: Cameron Henderson

6: Josh Bayliss

7: Andy Onyeama-Christie

8: Ben Muncaster

Replacements:

16: George Turner

17: Alec Hepburn

18: Will Hurd

19: Max Williamson

20: Gregor Brown

21: Alexander Masibaka

22: Fergus Burke

23: Jamie Dobie