Stafford McDowall to captain Scotland against Maori All Blacks
Stafford McDowall will captain Scotland in Saturday’s non-cap international against the Maori All Blacks.
McDowall will lead the team for a second time, having previously done so for their victory over Portugal in November.
Scrum-half George Horne and back-rower Josh Bayliss will serve as vice-captains.
Glasgow Warriors prop Fin Richardson will start while Alexander Masibaka and Fergus Burke are among the replacements, with all three wearing the Scotland jersey for the first time.
Wing Harry Paterson returns for the first time since the win over Uruguay last July following injury, while Northampton’s Rory Hutchinson starts at centre having been added to the squad following an injury to Matt Currie.
Scotland face the Maori All Blacks at the Semenoff Stadium in Whangarei in the first of three games on their summer Tour.
They then travel to Suva to face Fiji on July 12 before playing against Samoa in Auckland on July 18.
Scotland:
15: Ollie Smith
14: Harry Paterson
13: Rory Hutchinson
12: Stafford McDowall
11: Arron Reed
10: Adam Hastings
9: George Horne
1: Nathan McBeth
2: Patrick Harrison
3: Fin Richardson
4: Marshall Sykes
5: Cameron Henderson
6: Josh Bayliss
7: Andy Onyeama-Christie
8: Ben Muncaster
Replacements:
16: George Turner
17: Alec Hepburn
18: Will Hurd
19: Max Williamson
20: Gregor Brown
21: Alexander Masibaka
22: Fergus Burke
23: Jamie Dobie
