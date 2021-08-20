Join our mailing list now and you could win big! Join our mailing list to win!
The Rugby Championship    

Springboks will play anywhere - Kolisi

By AAP
Duane Vermeulen and Siya Kolisi /Gallo

South Africa have not let the uncertainty over the future of this year’s Rugby Championship sparked by New Zealand’s stricter COVID-19 regulations affect them ahead of Saturday’s second clash against Argentina, captain Siya Kolisi says.

The two teams, who meet at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, were due to share a charter flight to Australia on Sunday for the next leg of the competition.

However, organisers are now scrambling for an alternative venue to complete the championship after New Zealand said on Friday they would not host the Springboks next month, or travel to play in Australia next week.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) said authorities had advised that the Boks would not be permitted to enter New Zealand for Tests in Dunedin on September 25 and Auckland on October 2 after their government imposed stricter COVID-19 travel regulations.

Reports suggest the remainder of the competition could be played in the United Kingdom, while South African Rugby has also offered to host all four sides, having already hosted the tour of the British & Irish Lions tour that finished earlier this month.

“We can’t control everything, but tomorrow is happening and we are really excited and looking forward to it,” Kolisi told reporters.

“That is the most important thing right now. Argentina will probably say the same thing – whatever happens, tomorrow is guaranteed.”

He said the preference of the squad would be to stay in South Africa, but added they will go wherever the matches are.

“There are two teams here already. We would love to stay here and play, but we will also play anywhere,” Kolisi said.

The Boks did not play a Test between winning the Rugby World Cup in Japan in November 2019 and a fixture against Georgia 20 months later due to the global pandemic.

Kolisi said the squad’s desire to be back on the pitch overrides any long quarantine concerns they may have.

“We missed a whole year of rugby, so at th is moment we will do anything to continue playing. We don’t know what will happen with this virus in the future, so we are appreciating the time we have,” he said.

“We are in a very privileged position. In this time when people are losing so much, including their jobs, we are still able to play. We can’t make excuses and complain.”

