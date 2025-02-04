Springbok star Makazole Mapimpi banned for 'one of vilest acts'

Sharks and Springboks winger Makazole Mapimpi will miss three United Rugby Championship matches having admitted an act of foul play against Cardiff last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mapimpi was cited following the Sharks’ 42-22 victory at Cardiff Arms Park after footage emerged of a second-half fracas between the winger and Efan Daniel.

With play stopped by referee Mike Adamson in the 52nd minute, the pair were involved in an altercation that left Mapimpi shirtless and led to allegations that the Springbok had gouged the eyes of the hosts’ replacement hooker.

Lomu -The Lost Tapes – Jonah stories | RPTV Featuring never-before-seen footage, Jonah Lomu shares his story and how he escaped gang violence to become the planet’s most iconic rugby player. Watch the full documentary on RugbyPass TV and via the RugbyPass app Download now Lomu -The Lost Tapes – Jonah stories | RPTV Featuring never-before-seen footage, Jonah Lomu shares his story and how he escaped gang violence to become the planet’s most iconic rugby player. Watch the full documentary on RugbyPass TV and via the RugbyPass app

According to a statement released by the URC on Tuesday, the Rugby World Cup-winner accepted that he had “committed an act of foul which warranted a red card”.

David Martin, the judicial officer overseeing the disciplinary process, determined the incident met the red card threshold but at the lower entry point.

Mapimpi’s apology resulted in a 50 per cent mitigation to the original four-match tariff, but a previous citing for a similar offence in European competition in the 2022/23 season meant an extra match was added.

It means the winger will miss the Sharks’ next three URC matches, against the Bulls a week on Saturday and the home and away fixtures against the Lions next month.

ADVERTISEMENT

The initial online reaction to the footage has been mixed. One commenter wrote “Throw the book at him – harshest punishment possible. Gouging is an absolute no-go for me” while another added “Hope the citing commissioner is paying attention. One of the vilest acts of thuggery you can commit.”

Others defended Mapimpi. “Where? He’s holding the jersey – impossible” wrote one rugby fan, while another social media account suggested “Honestly simmer down, not like he’s scraping the dude’s eyes out and if it was the other way around same thing applies.”