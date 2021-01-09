5:55am, 09 January 2021

On the back of the landmark buyout of the Sharks in South Africa, rumours are now swirling linking Springbok and Stormers captain Siya Kolisi to the rival franchise.

US consortium MVM Holding bought out a controlling share in the franchise this week and have said they want to make the Sharks the number one brand in global rugby and to bring the biggest players in the world to Durban. Part of the takeover will see Jay Z’s New York based talent agency – Roc Nation – involved with the management of the Sharks’ brand.

The kicker of course is that Kolisi was the first rugby star the agency signed, immediately after the Rugby World Cup win in 2019. Reports in South Africa are now suggesting that a Kolisi move to the Sharks from the Stormers (WP) now makes a certain amount of sense.

Kolisi, whose Stormer’s contract is coming to an end, has been linked with multiple clubs in Europe. Wasps, Saracens, Harlequins and Racing 92 have all been linked to the star in recent years. In December, WP head coach John Dobson said: “I know that Harlequins are after a couple of our forwards. There was an article about Siya being in demand elsewhere in South Africa.

“Siya is our leader. I literally asked Siya if we need to have a chat and he said, “Let’s get through Friday”, which is the responsible and mature thing. I don’t think there is anything formal. There can be nothing formal until the contracting window starts. At this stage, I would think the Siya thing is just smoke.”

If Kolisi stays in South Africa, bet it at the Stormers or the Sharks, it will allow him to compete in Europe in the new PRO16 competition. At 30, Kolisi, is well into the autumn of his rugby career, but his brand as one of the biggest and most marketable rugby players in the world suggests his post-rugby career could be even more fruitful.