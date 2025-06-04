South African players dominate URC Elite XV vote

Despite being runaway league leaders for much of the campaign, Leinster only have two representatives in the United Rugby Championship’s Elite XV, which is voted for by the media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giant South African lock RG Snyman is the only forward from Irish rugby’s most dominant province to make the cut, after media were presented with a shortlist of 10 players in each position based on stats.

Munster captain Tadhg Beirne is Snyman’s partner in the second row and is one of three players from the 2023 champions in the line-up, which is only matched by the Bulls.

The Bulls provide the two props – Jan-Hendrik Wessels, who can double as a hooker, and the frightenly good scrummager Wilco Louw. Marnus van der Merwe sits in between them in an all-South African front row, after furthering his claims for a Springbok jersey with his stellar performances for the Scarlets.

Ospreys’ Jac Morgan, one of only two Welshmen chosen to tour with the Lions this summer, and Glasgow’s Rory Darge, who missed out on selection, are the two flankers, while a third Bulls player packs down at No.8 in Cameron Hanekom, who has also been named Next-Gen Player of the Season.

Hanekom, Beirne and Louw were also selected in the 2023/24 Elite XV.

Munster’s Craig Casey and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu of the Stormers make up an exciting half-back pairing, while the Sharks’ Andre Esterhuizen and Playmaker award winner, Munster’s Tom Farrell, pack a punch in midfield.

Edinburgh’s Darcy Graham and Scarlets’ Blair Murray provide the threat on the wings and Jamie Osborne completes the team at full-back, to at least give Leinster a presence in the pack and the backs.

ADVERTISEMENT

URC Elite XV 2024-25

15. Jamie Osborne (Leinster Rugby)

14. Darcy Graham (Edinburgh Rugby)

13. Tom Farrell (Munster Rugby)

12. Andre Esterhuizen (Hollywoodbets Sharks)

11. Blair Murray (Scarlets)

10. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (DHL Stormers)

9. Craig Casey (Munster Rugby)

1. Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Vodacom Bulls)

2. Marnus van der Merwe (Scarlets)

3. Wilco Louw (Vodacom Bulls)

4. RG Snyman (Leinster Rugby)

5. Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby)

6. Jac Morgan (Ospreys)

7. Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors)

8. Cameron Hanekom (Vodacom Bulls)