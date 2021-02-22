    Six Nations organisers will decide on Wednesday whether the round three fixture of France v Scotland can go ahead this weekend. The France squad has been hit by an outbreak of Covid-19 following their defeat of Ireland in round two, with 10 players now ruled out for Sunday’s game against Scotland.

    The outbreak has put Sunday’s fixture in real danger, with a decision on whether or not the game can go ahead to be made on Wednesday.

    If the event of a postponement, the fixture will be refixed for ‘the earliest possible date.’

    “A meeting of the Six Nations Testing Oversight Group (TOG) took place today to review the situation in France in relation to the COVID-19 outbreak in the French team,” a Six Nations statement read.

    “The TOG was advised by the French Rugby Union representative that all players who returned to the National Training Centre yesterday were tested on arrival and put in isolation pending results.

    “All five players who tested positive have now left the training base.

    “The rest of the squad, all of whom tested negative are training with restricted movement and no close contact for the next 48 hours. All players and staff will be tested every 24 hours.

    “The TOG will reconvene on Wednesday 24 February in the evening to review the situation. A decision on whether the France v Scotland fixture can go ahead will be made at that stage.

    “Ensuring the health and safety of all players and staff is our number one priority. Should the decision be that the fixture cannot go ahead, the match will be rescheduled for the earliest possible date.”

