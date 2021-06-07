Siale Piutau to leave Bristol at the end of the season

12:42pm, 07 June 2021

Siale Piutau will leave Bristol at the end of this season, the Gallagher Premiership club have announced.

The 35-year-old former Tonga captain joined Bristol in 2017, skippering them to victory over Toulon in last year’s European Challenge Cup final and the centre has continued to be a key performer this season during Bristol’s push for a first Premiership title.

The club have already booked a home tie in the play-offs later this month, and are likely to host Harlequins.

Bristol rugby director Pat Lam told the club’s official website: “Siale’s impact on the club and our growth has been immeasurable.

“He has been an awesome senior leader in the group, driving our game culture and standards, as well as being an inspirational mentor, friend, and father-figure to our players.”