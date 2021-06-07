Super Rugby Trans-Tasman Rest of Season Pass Just £19.99! Season Pass Now Just £19.99!
Close Notice
Search
Show scores
ADVERTISEMENT
Back

Siale Piutau to leave Bristol at the end of the season

By AAP
Siale Piutau will captain Bristol. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

    Siale Piutau will leave Bristol at the end of this season, the Gallagher Premiership club have announced.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The 35-year-old former Tonga captain joined Bristol in 2017, skippering them to victory over Toulon in last year’s European Challenge Cup final and the centre has continued to be a key performer this season during Bristol’s push for a first Premiership title.

    The club have already booked a home tie in the play-offs later this month, and are likely to host Harlequins.

    Video Spacer

    Video Spacer
    Spirit of Rugby Episode 4

    Bristol rugby director Pat Lam told the club’s official website: “Siale’s impact on the club and our growth has been immeasurable.

    “He has been an awesome senior leader in the group, driving our game culture and standards, as well as being an inspirational mentor, friend, and father-figure to our players.”

    Half’s time Promising Chiefs halfback Xavier Roe has finally earned himself a start after an exceptional provincial season. Tom Vinicombe Loose ideas An injury to Shannon Frizell has possibly made the loose forwards selection picture clearer for the All Blacks. Tom Vinicombe Taking back the throne Aaron Smith has taken his game to new heights in 2021 and is back in the conversation for world's best. Gregor Paul Red mist The Reds' 40-34 win over the Chiefs breathes new life into a competition that was quickly becoming stale. Tom Vinicombe Gamble of a lifetime By focusing on the Olympics, Caleb Clarke is putting his spot in the All Blacks pecking order at risk. Gregor Paul

    Trending on RugbyPass

    More News More News

    Mailing List

    Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

    Sign Up Now
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Siale Piutau to leave Bristol at the end of the season

    Search