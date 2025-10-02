Sharks name 6 Boks in team for Dragons slaying mission

The Sharks have named six Springboks in their matchday squad to face the Dragons in Friday night’s United Rugby Championship (URC) clash at Rodney Parade.

Marvin Orie, Ruan Dreyer, Phepsi Buthelezi, Vincent Tshituka, Jaden Hendrikse, Lukhanyo Am and Edwill van der Merwe all start, while Francois Venter provides further international pedigree from the backline.

Head coach John Plumtree has kept faith with the forward pack that featured in last week’s opening-round loss to Glasgow, while introducing three changes behind the scrum.

Jean Smith starts at fly-half with Hendrikse reverting to his familiar No.9 role, Am moves in one to inside centre to partner Jurenzo Julius, and Van der Merwe is redeployed at fullback in place of the injured Yaw Penxe, with PK Sobahle on the other wing.

Buthelezi admitted there was frustration in their round one performance but insisted the side had taken key positives from it.

“Having looked back at the game, we know we could have been better in certain aspects which was disappointing from our side and definitely something we’re going to look to improve on this week,” he said.

“But there were a lot of positives and even though we’ll never be happy with a loss, we must look to take those positives into the Dragons game.

“It’s really simple from our side: we want our fans to see a proud and hardworking Hollywoodbets Sharks team that’s going to go out and work hard for one another and show pride in the Sharks jersey.”

Sharks team to face Dragons:

1. Simphiwe Matanzima

2. Fez Mbatha

3. Ruan Dreyer

4. Deon Slabbert

5. Marvin Orie

6. Phepsi Buthelezi

7. Emmanuel Tshituka

8. Vincent Tshituka (c)

9. Jaden Hendrikse

10. Jean Smith

11. Christie Grobbelaar

12. Lukhanyo Am

13. Jurenzo Julius

14. PK Sobahle

15. Edwill van der Merwe

Replacements: Eduan Swart, Cameron Dawson, Cebo Dlamini/Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, Bathobele Hlekani, Nick Hatton, Ross Braude, Francois Venter, Hakeem Kunene.