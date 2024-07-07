Scott Robertson's take on Marcus Smith and the England players who impressed

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson has offered his view on the standout England players from the first Test as well as Marcus Smith after his missed goals proved pivotal.

The 25-year-old flyhalf finished two from five off the tee with a number of makeable mid-range shots from roughly 30-40 metres out sailing wide. With the final score 16-15, goal kicking proved to be the difference in the end.

Robertson was reluctant to offer advice to Borthwick on whether Smith should be selected for the second Test at Eden Park but did say No 10s need time at this level.

“That’s one for Steve [Borthwick], I’ve got my own team to worry about,” Roberston joked when asked if Marcus deserves another run.

Smith was the first choice No 10 in 2022 starting most of England’s Tests that year but lost the role to George Ford in 2023 under Borthwick.

Back in the saddle in 2024, Smith now has 25 starts for England, three of which came at fullback.

The All Black coach pointed to history that showed why Smith should be persisted with.

“There’s a lot on your plate and it takes time to understand Test footy and the pressure of it,” Robertson said on No 10s at this level.

“History shows that you know, it’s time on field on your feet learning a couple of lessons.

“Marcus is a hell of a player and will be better for last night.”

Defence 109 Tackles Made 198 24 Tackles Missed 34 82% Tackle Completion % 85%

On the players who impressed Robertson in the first Test, he singled out Kiwi blindside Chandler Cunningham-Smith and halfback Alex Mitchell as outstanding performers.

Cunningham-Smith made his presence felt at the breakdown while Mitchell’s attacking skills caught his eye.

“I thought Chandler, he’s just such a heavy body with the ball. I thought Alex was great when he got quick ball around the base of the ruck,” Robertson said.

“A couple of doubles [pumps] and faints, handing guys off the ball into space. They were sharp, off the top of my head [those two] were sharp.”

On the areas where England surprised the All Blacks, it was the trio of Cunningham-South, Sam Underhill and Ben Earl who made life difficult on the ground.

“I just think the breakdown with and without the ball, how hard they were at the ball,” he said.

“They’ve got some great operators, they’ve got good low loosies and they just attack it so quickly.

“They get their hands on the ball you know. Our guys try and counter the ruck but their efficiency to read and anticipate is pretty special.

“And like I said the line speed, they flew at you.”