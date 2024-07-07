Select Edition

International

Scott Robertson's take on Marcus Smith and the England players who impressed

By Ben Smith
Marcus Smith of England is tackled by Damian McKenzie of the New Zealand All Blacks during the International Test Match between New Zealand All Blacks and England at Forsyth Barr Stadium on July 06, 2024 in Dunedin, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson has offered his view on the standout England players from the first Test as well as Marcus Smith after his missed goals proved pivotal.

The 25-year-old flyhalf finished two from five off the tee with a number of makeable mid-range shots from roughly 30-40 metres out sailing wide. With the final score 16-15, goal kicking proved to be the difference in the end.

Robertson was reluctant to offer advice to Borthwick on whether Smith should be selected for the second Test at Eden Park but did say No 10s need time at this level.

“That’s one for Steve [Borthwick], I’ve got my own team to worry about,” Roberston joked when asked if Marcus deserves another run.

Smith was the first choice No 10 in 2022 starting most of England’s Tests that year but lost the role to George Ford in 2023 under Borthwick.

Back in the saddle in 2024, Smith now has 25 starts for England, three of which came at fullback.

The All Black coach pointed to history that showed why Smith should be persisted with.

“There’s a lot on your plate and it takes time to understand Test footy and the pressure of it,” Robertson said on No 10s at this level.

“History shows that you know, it’s time on field on your feet learning a couple of lessons.

“Marcus is a hell of a player and will be better for last night.”

Defence

109
Tackles Made
198
24
Tackles Missed
34
82%
Tackle Completion %
85%

On the players who impressed Robertson in the first Test, he singled out Kiwi blindside Chandler Cunningham-Smith and halfback Alex Mitchell as outstanding performers.

Cunningham-Smith made his presence felt at the breakdown while Mitchell’s attacking skills caught his eye.

“I thought Chandler, he’s just such a heavy body with the ball. I thought Alex was great when he got quick ball around the base of the ruck,” Robertson said.

“A couple of doubles [pumps] and faints, handing guys off the ball into space. They were sharp, off the top of my head [those two] were sharp.”

On the areas where England surprised the All Blacks, it was the trio of Cunningham-South, Sam Underhill and Ben Earl who made life difficult on the ground.

“I just think the breakdown with and without the ball, how hard they were at the ball,” he said.

“They’ve got some great operators, they’ve got good low loosies and they just attack it so quickly.

“They get their hands on the ball you know. Our guys try and counter the ruck but their efficiency to read and anticipate is pretty special.

“And like I said the line speed, they flew at you.”

All Black second row Brodie Retallick joins Jim Hamilton for the latest episode of Walk the Talk, touching on life in Japan, RWC 2023 and the future of All Black rugby.

Comments

1 Comment
N
NeilB_Denver 22 mins ago

As Dmac also missed a few kicks, I think it’s fair to say the conditions in the poly-tunnel greenhouse probably contributed. Smith will start for England at Eden. He was at the heart of a lot of the stuff England did well.

Expect another close game this weekend. Borthwick and the players will be desperate to get a win. England’s problems at prop are well documented, but I also think England have a lack depth on the bench. There was a discernible loss of dynamism in Dunedin when Borthwick emptied the bench.

I’d wager he’ll give the players more free-reign to run it more this week rather than box kicking. I think he’ll also try and get Feyi-Waboso on the ball a bit more.

Last game of what has been a long season for a lot of these England players and I hope they have enough left in the tank to show everyone what they can do.

Comments on RugbyPass

N
NeilB_Denver 22 minutes ago
Scott Robertson's take on Marcus Smith and the England players who impressed

As Dmac also missed a few kicks, I think it’s fair to say the conditions in the poly-tunnel greenhouse probably contributed. Smith will start for England at Eden. He was at the heart of a lot of the stuff England did well. Expect another close game this weekend. Borthwick and the players will be desperate to get a win. England’s problems at prop are well documented, but I also think England have a lack depth on the bench. There was a discernible loss of dynamism in Dunedin when Borthwick emptied the bench. I’d wager he’ll give the players more free-reign to run it more this week rather than box kicking. I think he’ll also try and get Feyi-Waboso on the ball a bit more. Last game of what has been a long season for a lot of these England players and I hope they have enough left in the tank to show everyone what they can do.

1 Go to comments
N
NeilB_Denver 31 minutes ago
‘It was stressful’: Joe Schmidt reacts to first win as Wallabies coach

World Rugby needs a strong Aussie national team. Same for Wales. Must be hard for the fans, but there’s reasons to be optimistic. I mean, it can’t get any worse, right? Look how quickly Italy turned things around under Gonzalo Quesada.

11 Go to comments
N
NeilB_Denver 36 minutes ago
Kwagga Smith and three other South Africa vs Ireland talking points

Honest question, is Rassie rebuilding as the fans would expect? Seems a lot of the Bok double WC winners are in their 30s now. Does he expect to carry the core of the team through to the next WC cycle?

30 Go to comments
M
MattJH 36 minutes ago
Crusaders young gun drafted into All Blacks as TJ Perenara ruled out

If the wee ginge goes down we’ll have two brand new green horn halfbacks without a single test between them. Love it! That’s ol’ school. If they’re good enough to make the team they just be good enough to play.

2 Go to comments
B
Bret 1 hours ago
Melvyn Jaminet suspended by France after video clip circulated

Racism needs to be absolutely punished and in the harshest and swiftest way possible. He should lose his job, his contract should be terminated and he should be banned from all forms of rugby for life.

4 Go to comments
A
Almi 1 hours ago
The reason why Andy Farrell believes Ireland can level Test series

Bokka were by far the better team on Saturday and showed more in every department in their determined game plan to beat a somewhat quiet and dis-orientated Ireland, who did not/were not allowed to play their type of game. Seriously missed the intensity and drive Bundi Aki (spelling?) as well as I thought Peter Mahoney was kept very, very quiet and although some late tries for Ireland, their overall performance was disappointing. May be different in the Durban Test but I believe the Bokka will win comfortably, 2 out of 2.

5 Go to comments
J
John 1 hours ago
Melvyn Jaminet suspended by France after video clip circulated

Never drink on an empty head!

4 Go to comments
D
Dave 3 hours ago
'Wasn't Super Rugby, was it?': Scott Robertson on his first Test as All Blacks coach

First test together,expected the rust, always happens, glad to get the win. Definitely showing much promise for things to come. Hoping Eden Park will bring smoothening of a few kinks. Impressed with Perofetas game.

7 Go to comments
B
Barry 5 hours ago
Melvyn Jaminet suspended by France after video clip circulated

Absolute fool. Brain damage levels of stupid.

4 Go to comments
B
Bruiser 6 hours ago
Kwagga Smith and three other South Africa vs Ireland talking points

We wont have to wait long for the next Spassie outburst…a leopard….

30 Go to comments
T
Turlough 6 hours ago
The ‘slow poison’ that Rassie Erasmus loved about his Springboks

“Rassie Erasmus has insisted that his 50th-minute decision to send on all six replacement forwards in one substitution in Pretoria wasn’t a negative reaction to how the Springboks had been playing until that point against Ireland.” SA played a running game and their management underestimated how much that would affect them. SA threw the kitchen sink at Ireland and had only a 5 point lead and hadn’t scored for almost 40 mins. SA were the superior team but it was a pretty serious misjudgement and if Ireland had kept the errors down at the end it may have gone wrong for SA.

1 Go to comments
G
Gerald 6 hours ago
The reason why Andy Farrell believes Ireland can level Test series

On another note- I have been saying for many years that when the Boks start passing and we have our big guys running on to the ball at pace, we will become very difficult to handle. While this was a start at passing and attacking space, we should get better as we get more used to doing it. When last did we make so many passes against a top 5 team and possibly Ireland had to make more tackles than we did. Our predictable game is now less so.

5 Go to comments
G
Gerald 6 hours ago
The reason why Andy Farrell believes Ireland can level Test series

The reason Ireland can level the series is there is another game still. So fairly obvious. They could also lose which will mean they don’t level series.

5 Go to comments
C
Craig 7 hours ago
The reason why Andy Farrell believes Ireland can level Test series

Ireland never looked like winning. The boks were experimenting all sorts of stuff and giving all the boys a run after not been together since world cup. Pollard missed 9 easy points. We getting our guys ready for NZ Sorry Irish we really enjoy you guys but that’s the truth. It’s also the first time we have played our best side against Ireland

5 Go to comments
C
Craig 7 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus claims beating Ireland wasn’t ‘monkey off the back win'

The boks have not played together since the World Cup. This is also the first time the Boks have played a full strength team against Ireland. We have always focused on England when on tour in the North and Nz when South hence losing often to Aus. Only now we take Ireland seriously. If Pollard got his kicks and we were not trying a new expansive game and we used the game to give all the boys a run the lead would have been much more.

14 Go to comments
T
Turlough 7 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus claims beating Ireland wasn’t ‘monkey off the back win'

Big sigh of relief from Erasmus. At 13-8 bizarrely it felt SA were under scoreboard pressure. SA registered no points from 28 mins to 65 and Ireland started to get the upper hand from after the bomb squad came on (50 mins). I think SA felt that Ireland might get a purple patch. My feeling is that Leinster’s extended stay at altitude and then Ireland’s in a camp scenario meant that Altitude was not a decisive factor and perhaps Ireland had the more endurance. Ireland scored 12 points in last 5 mins. Now count Kolbe’s try (TMO) +7 points , Lowes restart intervention from what would have been an Irish screm on the centre circle +7 points. Ireland’s dissallowed try +7 points. That’s 21 points going SA way in that ending. I am not suggesting Ireland should have won. I do think there is evidence that SA got the fitness assessment wrong and ran themselves into problems? If points go other way the score is 27-13. Although better on the day Ireland will have some regrets. But I think a few ‘altitude’ mistakes on both sides opened it up at the end. Long and short of it, will Erasmus risk the expansive game again? There may be less jeopardy at sea level but I predict SA will have a more typical Plan B to revert to very quickly if things aren’t going well.

14 Go to comments
J
John 8 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus claims beating Ireland wasn’t ‘monkey off the back win'

That game was closer than it should’ve been - one brilliant Irish try and one soft one with RSA showing weak defense late in H2. JGP was absent - it’s hard to take the measure of the Irish without both JGP and Ringrose

14 Go to comments
D
Dawid 8 hours ago
Stuart Hogg spends night in cells and given prison warning

Tabloid stuff from a site owned by world rugby. Throwing their players under the bus for cheap clicks.

8 Go to comments
K
Kabous 8 hours ago
Bomb Squad flex muscles as South Africa grind out win over Ireland

Lowe had quite a game with 4 try assists. Two for Ireland and two for Boks.

34 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 9 hours ago
Shock British and Irish Lions outcome in New Zealand - OTD

Another idiot referee who admitted on retirement he got it wrong & destroyed his changing room at Eden Park. He actually awarded the penalty but got talked out of it by his touchie Garces.

2 Go to comments
