Crusaders young gun drafted into All Blacks as TJ Perenara ruled out

The All Blacks have given an update on the injury TJ Perenara suffered late in the first half against England in Dunedin, revealing injury cover is needed for the squad’s halfback stocks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The diagnosis is not yet clear for Perenara, but medical advice has been delivered that will see the 80-cap All Black sidelined for the second England Test at Eden Park this weekend.

The team revealed Crusaders youngster Noah Hotham is set to join the squad in Auckland as injury cover.

Perenara started at No. 9 in the All Blacks’ opening Test of the year, completing an inspiring recovery after two Achilles surgeries and 594 days out of the international arena.

While the play which saw the 32-year-old go down injured looked horrifically painful, Perenara managed to get back to his feet and finish out the half before being replaced by Finlay Christie.

When asked for any updates following the Test, coach Scott Robertson reported his halfback was in good spirits. and there was optimism it wouldn’t be as serious as suspected.

ADVERTISEMENT

The following morning, RugbyPass spotted Perenara moving freely at the All Blacks hotel prior to Robertson’s press conference, where the coach again reiterated optimism while revealing plans for him to see a specialist in Auckland later that day.