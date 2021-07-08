Scott Robertson re-commits to New Zealand Rugby and Crusaders

7:45pm, 08 July 2021

Scott Robertson has recommitted to New Zealand Rugby (NZR) and the Crusaders for the next three years, announcing today he will lead the Crusaders through to the end of 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I love this team, and I’m proud of what we’ve been able to achieve on and off the field over the past five seasons, for the people of the Crusaders region,” Robertson said.

“The opportunity to continue to lead a world-class coaching group, in a club where everyone is really connected – from the board, through to staff and the team on the field – is truly special.

Beauden Barrett and Aaron Smith named to start against Fiji

“The Crusaders have helped me grow so much as a coach and a person, and I value the relationship I have with our playing group, they challenge me every day. The best is yet to come from this team, so I’m excited to confirm my coaching future in New Zealand.

“I also want to thank my family for their support. I wouldn’t be able to do what I do without them, and I’m fortunate that they share my passion for this club and our Crusaders family.”

The Crusaders head coach has won three consecutive Super Rugby titles, from 2017-2019, and two consecutive Super Rugby Aotearoa titles, in 2020 and 2021.

He has a record of 71 wins, four draws and nine losses since his first season in charge back in 2017 and, in guiding the team to that year’s title in Johannesburg, he became the first person to win a Super Rugby trophy as both a player and a coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re really lucky to have Razor re-commit to the club,” Crusaders chief executive Colin Mansbridge said.

“Not only does he have special skill around storytelling and bringing a vision and values to life, but he also has exceptional technical skills as a coach that truly set him apart.

“Razor’s enthusiasm and eternal optimism is infectious and permeates our whole organisation, so we are thrilled with today’s announcement.

“I know that fans across the Crusaders region will also be pleased to see such a popular coach continue to lead this team as he has done so successfully for the past five seasons.”

ADVERTISEMENT

NZR chief executive Mark Robinson said Robertson’s coaching record spoke for itself.

Two teams that love to attack, going head-to-head under the roof in Dunedin ? #NZLvFIJ #AllBlacks pic.twitter.com/nrMVDgIWtA — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) July 8, 2021

“We are fortunate to have the quality of coaches we do in New Zealand and Scott is someone who has added, and will continue to add, an enormous amount to the players and teams he’s involved with,” Robinson said.

“His record has been exceptional at every level he has coached, including with the New Zealand Under 20s, and we are thrilled he will continue to play a major role in developing our players on and off the field for the next three seasons.

“It’s testament to Razor’s commitment and passion for New Zealand rugby and the Crusaders that he has decided to continue his career on home soil, and we look forward to his continued contribution.”

A former Crusaders, Canterbury and All Blacks loose forward, Robertson started his provincial rugby playing career with Bay of Plenty in 1995, before moving to Christchurch where he played 69 games for Canterbury and 86 Super Rugby matches for the Crusaders.

All Black number 974, Robertson featured in 23 Tests between 1998-2002. During that same period, he won four Super Rugby titles with the Crusaders, including three consecutive titles in 1998, 1999 and 2000.

Following his international career, he played three seasons for Perpignan in France, before moving to Japan to join the Ricoh Black Rams – as a player for one season, and then as a coach.

Robertson assisted the Canterbury provincial team to five successive National Provinicial Championship (NPC) titles between 2008 and 2012. From 2013-2016 he was head coach of the side, guiding them to three NPC Premiership titles.

He has also enjoyed success as head coach of the New Zealand Under 20 team, claiming victory at the 2015 Under 20 World Championship.