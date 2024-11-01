Scott Robertson explains why Beauden Barrett was selected ahead of McKenzie

Scott Robertson says the selection of Beauden Barrett at first five for the All Blacks against England is the best call “for this week”.

The All Blacks have used Damian McKenzie almost exclusively at No 10 this season, with Barrett getting his first chance in the second Bledisloe Test in Wellington, a 33-13 victory.

After McKenzie started against Japan with a largely second string side, Robertson stopped short of confirming a permanent change had been made.

“A little bit,” Roberston said when asked if the All Blacks’ style will change with Beauden.

“Beauden is experienced. He understands what it is with the northern tours. If it’s out of his hands, or off the his foot, or game management.

“He’s very instinctive, the way he plays, but also knows how to get you around the field, so we believe he’s the best one for this week.”

Barrett proved instrumental for the All Blacks against England when the two sides met in July, with a bench cameo from Barrett lifting the side home at Eden Park in the second encounter.

He produced a game-changing performance in the final quarter, setting up a try and swinging the momentum back in New Zealand’s favour.

Robertson said that either of McKenzie or Barrett are great bench options, but he is looking for multiple options at the position.

“I think when we gave Beauden a crack, he was great,” Robertson said.

“And as I mentioned before, just tactically, how this game is played, we know either of them are awesome off the bench.

“You know, with Beauden, it’s his chance. You could have two, three 10s in your team that play. Most of the top teams now give the guys opportunities and in this part of the calendar, it’s his.”

Robertson had high praise for Barrett, calling him the “ultimate professional” with his preparation and leadership impressing the new head coach.

With 131 Test caps under his belt, he is the fourth most capped All Black on all-time and will equal Keven Mealamu in third when he runs out at Twickenham.

“I knew he’s professional, but he’s the ultimate, like day-to-day, his daily habits, his ability to stand up and demand what’s required,” Robertson explained.

“Very articulate and knows the game well. Look, I’ve been impressed in that regard.

“And he’s performed when we have that opportunity, either at the end of games, or now that you know, the last test match in Australia. So he’s had a good week.”