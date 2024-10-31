Du’Plessis Kirifi given captaincy as All Blacks XV name team for Munster

Wellington Lions and Hurricanes flanker Du’Plessis Kirifi will captain the All Blacks XV during their Northern Tour, while Harry Plumer serves as a vice-captain for this weekend’s clash with Munster at Thomond Park.

Kirifi led Wellington to National Provincial Championship (NPC) glory last weekend with an unforgettable 23-20 win over Bay of Plenty in extra-time. With the scores locked at 20-all, the match was ultimately decided by a 93rd-minute penalty goal from Callum Harkin.

For the second time in three seasons, Kirifi had the privilege of lifting the NPC trophy in triumph before immediately turning around to celebrate with the Lions. The openside flanker was among the standouts in that Final, with an especially notable effort on the defensive side of the ball.



With experience as an All Blacks XV representative after starting in the No. 7 jumper against a Japan XV last year, Kirifi has been bestowed the honour of captaining the side. It was announced this week that the backrower will lead the team during the two-match Northern Tour.

“Du’Plessis has experience in the All Blacks XV environment and is a natural leader who holds mana within the team,” coach Clayton McMillan said in a statement.

“Harry had an outstanding Super Rugby Pacific season and has been in the All Blacks squad this year so his leadership will be immense in attack.

“We’ve had a short lead in to this first match, the team is a blend of experience with younger rising talent. The players are all out to showcase their skills and make the most of the opportunity to play on an international scale, representing New Zealand.

“It’s a proud moment for players and their whanau.”

All Black George Gower will line up in the front row alongside Crusaders teammate Brodie McAlister and Chiefs enforcer George Dyer. Isaia Walker-Leawere joins Netherlands-born All Blacks hopeful Fabian Holland in the second row.

Rounding out the forward pack is Oliver Haig at blindside flanker, with captain Kirifi lining up on the other side of the scrum. Hurricanes and Hawke’s Bay backrower Devan Flanders has been given the nod to start in the No. 8 jumper.

All Blacks duo Finlay Christie and Harry Plummer will link up in the halves, while Quinn Tupaea and AJ Lam line up in the midfield. The rest of the backline is exciting, with Kini Naholo and Chay Fihaki named on the wings, while Shaun Stevenson starts out the back.

This match is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 pm GMT on Saturday evening, and 6:30 am NZDT on Sunday morning for those in New Zealand. The famed Thomond Prak in Limerick will host the intriguing clash.

All Blacks XV to take on Munster

George Bower* (Crusaders / Otago) Brodie McAlister (Crusaders / Canterbury) George Dyer (Chiefs / Waikato) Isaia Walker-Leawere (Hurricanes / Hawke’s Bay) Fabian Holland (Highlanders / Otago) Oliver Haig (Highlanders / Otago) Du’Plessis Kirifi – Captain (Hurricanes / Wellington) Devan Flanders (Hurricanes / Hawke’s Bay) Finlay Christie* (Blues / Tasman) Harry Plummer – Vice-Captain* (Blues / Auckland) Kini Naholo (Hurricanes / Taranaki) Quinn Tupaea* (Chiefs / Waikato) AJ Lam (Blues / Auckland) Chay Fihaki (Crusaders / Canterbury) Shaun Stevenson* (Chiefs / North Harbour)

Replacements

Bradley Slater (Chiefs / Taranaki) Xavier Numia (Hurricanes / Wellington) Marcel Renata (Blues / Auckland) Naitoa Ah Kuoi (Chiefs / Bay of Plenty) Corey Kellow (Crusaders / Canterbury) Noah Hotham* (Crusaders / Tasman) Josh Jacomb (Chiefs / Taranaki) Ruben Love* (Hurricanes / Wellington)

*Denotes capped All Blacks player