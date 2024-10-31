Newly crowned NPC champion coach joins Tana Umaga at Moana Pasifika

Following the Wellington Lions’ unforgettable triumph in the National Provincial Championship (NPC) Final last weekend, newly crowned champion coach Alando Soakai has taken up an opportunity with Moana Pasifika in Super Rugby Pacific.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soakai led the Lions to the sixth NPC title in the province’s history as they got the better of a valiant Bay of Plenty outfit 23-20 in extra-time. The title was decided by a successful penalty attempt from replacement Callum Harkin in the 93rd minute.

That capped off a memorable debut season for Soakai in the Lions’ top job, but the chance to take another step forward as a coach awaited. The 41-year-old joins Moana Pasifika as the team’s new defence coach under legendary All Black Tana Umaga.

The 41-year-old joins an experienced coaching group that includes Umaga, backs coach Stephen Jones, forwards coach Tom Coventry, and Pauliasi Manu who is the scrum coach. Moana Pasifika will announce another two coaches before the season gets underway.

Soakai enjoyed a noteworthy playing career that included stints with the Highlanders and All Blacks before moving into coaching less than 10 years ago. This opportunity to join Moana Pasifika is recognition of Soakai’s elite knowledge and ability to lead rugby players.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moana Pasifika (@moanapasifika)

“I’ve really enjoyed my time with Wellington over the last two seasons but I’m also really excited about the challenge of coaching in Super Rugby with Moana Pasifika,” Soakai said in a statement on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It will be a huge honour to coach in that competition with a team that means so much to my proud Tongan family and the wider Pacific region.

“I saw the growth in Moana last season and was fortunate to spend a week with Tana and the coaches,” he added. “I was excited by what I saw and the potential growth. I’m really looking forward to contributing with my knowledge and experience.

“It’s also really exciting to work with a squad that is filled with so much potential.

“My wife and four kids have spent a long time living with me overseas due to my rugby commitments and so to be based closer to home in Auckland is a real blessing for all of us. It feels more like a homecoming.”

Moana Pasifika showed signs of improvement and promise in 2024, but they still fell short of what would’ve been their first-ever finals appearance. Moana won four of their 14 matches as they finished second-last, ahead of only the NSW Waratahs.

ADVERTISEMENT

But, that final ladder position doesn’t necessarily do the team justice. They beat Fijian Dura 39-36 on the 2nd of March, beat the Western Force by eight points in Perth, got the better of the Queensland Reds in a shock upset, and also claimed victory over the Tahs 27-12.

With Ardie Savea and Jackson Garden-Bachop among the team’s new signings for 2025, adding a highly decorated rugby person Soakai is another major boost for Moana Pasifika.

“Alando is an awesome addition to our staff,” Tana Umaga explained. “He brings a different perspective given his successful experiences overseas in Japan and recently with Wellington. This is coupled with a real passion for our people which really stood out for me.

“The way he has worked away at his craft has really impressed me and I’m looking forward to what he will bring to the Moana team.”