'Gifted' ex-All Blacks XV enforcer makes stunning move to NRL

Former All Blacks XV and Maori All Blacks hooker Tyrone Thompson has made the move to rugby league after signing with the Newcastle Knights. Thompson will join his identical twin brother and New Zealand international Leo at the Novocastrians for the 2025 NRL season.

Thompson debuted for Wellington in New Zealand’s National Provincial Championship on September 12, 2020, in a 53-2 win over Waikato at FMG Stadium Waikato. The front-rower played another 15 matches over the next two seasons before getting a chance in Super Rugby.

Playing away to Moana Pasifika in the fifth round of Super Rugby Pacific in 2022, Thompson made a try-scoring debut off the bench for the Chiefs. The New Zealander formed a formidable one-two punch with starting hooker and All Black Samisoni Taukei’aho.

It seemed that Thompson was destined for representative honours within the New Zealand rugby system, and that opportunity finally came with the All Blacks XV last September. The hooker came off the bench against a Japan XV and then the Brave Blossoms.

Thompson was later selected to play for the Maori All Blacks in two matches against a Japan XV, with the 24-year-old scoring a try in the second clash at City of Toyota Stadium. But, after six NPC games this year, the Test prospect’s rugby union career came to a halt.

On Thursday, the Newcastle Knights announced that they’d signed the physical front-rower in the Knights’ top squad on a NRL Development contract. The Knights are looking forward to seeing what the former All Blacks XV enforcer can add to their squad.

“Tyrone is a very gifted player, with a burning desire to follow in his brothers’ footsteps and play in the NRL,” Newcastle Knights Head of Recruitment, Peter O’Sullivan, said in a statement.

“He has proven to be a highly skilful and powerful player in rugby, representing at international level for the Maori All Blacks and All Blacks XV, after being in elite junior pathway teams and programs for many years.

“I vividly remember watching the brothers play for Napier Boys High, Leo was a centre and Tyrone an athletic forward, they were both elite players, who stood out.

“To be prepared to walk away from where he is comfortable in the All Blacks system and have a crack at the NRL shows his desire to follow Leo into the NRL and he can’t wait to begin that journey to becoming a Knight.”

