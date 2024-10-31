18-year-old set to join exclusive Reds club against Wild Knights in Japan

Queensland coach Les Kiss has named a teenager and a former New Zealand U20 representative to make their starting debuts for the Reds, who will take on the Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights in Japan on Monday for the Saitama-Queensland Shield.

ADVERTISEMENT

18-year-old Frankie Goldsbrough will line up at outside centre when the Reds take the field at Kumagaya Rugby Stadium, while backrower Kohan Herbert has been rewarded with a starting spot at openside flanker.

Goldsbrough will join the likes of Elton Flatley and Jordan Petaia by playing their first minutes of senior rugby for Queensland at that age. This selection in the No. 13 is a justified reward for the teenager’s progress since joining the Reds straight out of school last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queensland Reds (@redsrugby)

Coach Kiss has named Goldsbrough to partner Dre Pakeho in the midfield. The pair played together in the centres at Brisbane’s Anglican Church Grammar School in 2022, which makes this almost a fairytale selection for the two youngsters.

As for Herbert, the loose forward brings a wealth of experience into this role after playing for New Zealand representative teams as a junior and then Bay of Plenty in the NPC. This year, Herbert has shone brightly for Souths in Queensland’s Hospital Cup.

“It’s terrific to have these international experiences as a team and to keep building on this relationship we have with the Wild Knights,” coach Les Kiss said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ryan Smith has been a leader within the squad all season and to name him captain is a reward he deserves.

“We said from the start that this tour could provide opportunities for some players from club rugby so it’s a highlight to see Kohan and Hamish earn their spots.”

Former All Black turned Wallaby Alex Hodgman will pack down in an internationally-experienced front-row. Wallaby Josh Nasser and former All Black Jeffrey Toomaga-Allen round out a talented list in jerseys one, two and three.

Josh Canham joins captain Ryan Smith in the middle row, with Connor Vest, Herbert, and Joe Brial making up the rest of the forward pack as the loose forwards.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the backs, Kalani Thomas will partner Wallaby Tom Lynagh in the halves, while Pakeho will link up with Goldsbrough in the midfield. Coach Kiss has named Heremaia Murray, Floyd Aubery and new signing Mason Gordon in the outside backs.

This match is scheduled to get underway at 2:00 pm AEST on Monday, November 4. This will recognise the 40th anniversary of the sister state relationship between Saitama and Queensland.

Queensland Reds team to play Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights

Alex Hodgman Josh Nasser Jeffery Toomaga-Allen Josh Canham Ryan Smith (c) Connor Vest Kohan Herbert Joe Brial Kalanai Thomas Tom Lynagh Heremaia Murray Dre Pakeho Frankie Goldsbrough Floyd Aubrey Mason Gordon

Replacements

Richie Asiata Sef Fa’agase Massimo De Lutiis Taine Roiri Hamish Muller Louis Werchon Harry McLaughlin-Phillips Will Cartwright