10:38am, 10 August 2020

Scotland Women head coach Philip Doyle has stepped down from his role because he is shielding from coronavirus risks.

With Doyle’s contract ending in December, the Scottish Rugby Union says it has been agreed he will not return to the role after furlough leave to avoid any potential disruption.

Doyle’s assistant, Bryan Easson, will take over on an interim basis for Scotland’s three remaining Six Nations fixtures and upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Doyle said: “While it is very frustrating not to be able to continue as Scotland head coach due to the restrictions around Covid-19 I feel it is the right thing to do both for me and also to enable the team to face the coming vital set of matches with some continuity in their coaching.

“I have greatly enjoyed working with the team and feel we’re making good progress on and off the pitch as a group. I will miss being with the players and wish them well in the games ahead and will be watching with interest.”

Bryan Easson said: “I have really enjoyed working with this group of players and know how committed they are to progressing as a team. Philip is a passionate coach and so it is unfortunate he can’t continue for the games we have ahead.

“As a group we are focussed on the qualification for the World Cup in 2021 and so it was an easy decision to make when I was offered the chance to take on the Head Coach responsibilities. I am looking forward to coaching with his group of players and staff again in the weeks ahead and know we will pull together and work hard to reach our objectives.”

Scotland Women have three remaining fixtures in the 2020 Six Nations with a home game against France and Wales in October followed by the final match against Italy in early December.