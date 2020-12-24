4:21am, 24 December 2020

Bryan Easson has been appointed head coach of Scotland Women full-time after leading the team on an interim basis for the past few months.

ADVERTISEMENT

Easson moved up from the role of assistant after former head coach Phillip Doyle was forced to step down in August, unable to fulfil his role due to Covid shielding restrictions.

Scottish Rugby has made his appointment permanent through to the Rugby World Cup in 2025.

Why Dupont is the best nine in world rugby:

“I am honoured and privileged to be appointed Scotland Women head coach,” Easson said.

“I have learned a lot about this group over the past few months, and alongside an excellent management team I look forward to continue to help make improvements both on and off the pitch.”

Easson’s sole game in charge to date was a draw with World Cup finalists France at Scotstoun in October, with subsequent games against Wales and Italy cancelled amid the pandemic.

Nevertheless, Scottish Rugby had seen enough in Easson to make the appointment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since stepping in as interim head coach this year Bryan has demonstrated his ability to adapt in extremely difficult circumstances and still deliver development and improvement to the team,” head of girls’ and women’s performance rugby Gemma Fay said.