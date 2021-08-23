Ex-Scotland lock Swinson to extend career further after 2020 retirement u-turn

6:56am, 23 August 2021

Former Scotland international Tim Swinson is to stay on at Saracens for another season, the club have confirmed.

The 34-year-old who came out of retirement from professional rugby just months after hanging up his boots at Glasgow Warriros, featured heavily for Saracens in their Championship winning season which saw him win the Players’ Player of the Season Award.

The 6’4, 115kg lock played in 10 matches en route to promotion which included a Man of the Match Award in the first-leg of the play-off, taking his Saracens appearances up to 17.

The second-rower has a wealth of experience which includes 38 Scotland caps, 136 appearances and a Pro12 Title with Glasgow Warriors, as well as over 100 appearances for his first club Newcastle Falcons.

Swinson says his delighted to be back in the Premiership.

“I am really happy to stay here for another year and am looking forward to being part of the squad back in the Premiership.”

He is one of only two players in Glasgow Warriors history to join the list of the side’s list of centurions after making 100 appearances for a previous club – only former hooker Dougie Hall can match the second-rower’s achievement in the professional era.

His form for the Warriors saw Swinson earn 38 caps for Scotland, making his debut against South Africa on the 2013 summer tour.

Also capable of playing on the blindside flank, he was named in Vern Cotter’s 31-man squad for the 2015 Rugby World Cup in England and made four appearances in the tournament.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall says Swinson will continue to play a big part for the Men in Black.

“Tim is an outstanding professional and is highly respected by everyone at the club. He has made a huge impact on and off the field since his arrival and we are thrilled he has extended his stay with us for another season.”

