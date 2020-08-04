7:03am, 04 August 2020

Scotland international Dougie Fife has become the latest player to take up a move across the Atlantic after signing for Major League Rugby side the New England Free Jacks. Fife’s departure from Edinburgh was confirmed in April and he will join the playing roster of the Free Jacks for the 2021 and 2022 MLR seasons.

Fife made his Edinburgh debut in 2011 and went on to represent the team 125 times.

He also won eight caps for Scotland and played in two Six Nations Championships.

His signing represents another statement of intent from the Free Jacks, who last week announced that former Sharks captain Lubabalo (‘Tera’) Mtembu was heading to New England.

“I’m delighted to be joining the Free Jacks and Major League Rugby. It’s a really exciting team and league to be coming in to,” Fife said.

“I can’t wait to get over to Boston and meet all the lads, the fans and community, and most of all start building towards a big season in MLR.

“I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished these past nine years with Edinburgh and Scotland, and I’m looking forward to the next adventure being a part of the growth of the game of rugby in the US.”

At 6’2”, 210lbs, Fife is a versatile and explosive back three player with a background in both 7s and 15s rugby.

Fife earned his first international cap for Scotland in 2014 in the Six Nations Championship against Wales.

The excitement machine @DougieFife joins the Free Jacks ??????? A dual Scottish international, Fife has represented his country in 2 @SixNationsRugby Championships, the @WorldRugby7s Circuit, and @EdinburghRugby in the @PRO14Official. Welcome Dougie to New England#FreeJacks2021 pic.twitter.com/tKZwkyYnue — New England Free Jacks (@NEFreeJacks) August 4, 2020

In 2016, Fife transitioned to Scotland’s 7s team, playing in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

He has since gone on to represent his country 81 times in the Sevens Series, clocking up 135 points in his 4-year tenure on the team.

“The excitement machine Dougie Fife comes to the Free Jacks with a proven track record of playing at the highest level of the game having represented Scotland in both 7s and 15s,” said Ryan Martin, Free Jacks’ new head coach.

“Dougie is an explosive player with the ability to score from anywhere on the field. Keep your eye on this big, powerful Scotsman when the Free Jacks take the field next year.”