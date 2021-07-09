Watch the All Blacks vs Fiji - Live & On demand All Blacks vs Fiji - Live
Scotland forced to abandon last remaining summer Test against Georgia

By Sam Smith
Scotland's Scott Cummings. (Getty)

    Scotland’s Test match against Georgia in Tbilisi on July 17 has been cancelled after the hosts reported six positive Covid-19 cases in camp while in South Africa this week.

    With Georgia’s Test match against South Africa called off – and the subsequent need for a 12-day period of isolation and further medical assessment – an agreement has been reached to cancel the match.

    Interim Head Coach Mike Blair said: “As a playing group and management team, we’re obviously massively disappointed as the Georgia match was a challenge we were looking forward to, especially given that our last two fixtures have been called off.

    “However, like all decisions during this pandemic, player welfare must always come first, and our thoughts are certainly with those affected in the Georgian camp as we have been through a similar situation.

    “It’s clearly been a frustrating couple of weeks given the positive cases and subsequent cancellations, however I can’t fault the hard work and effort put in by this group of players through what has been a tough period.

    “We’ll see plenty more from them in years to come if they continue with the same drive that we’ve seen in this short time together.”

    Scotland’s squad had returned to graduated training at Oriam Performance Centre this week after a round of negative PCR tests allowed the team to begin preparations ahead of departing for Georgia this weekend.

    However, with Scotland men’s summer schedule now concluded, players will today (Friday 9 July) be released back to their respective clubs.

    – additional reporting PA

