Scotland add extra fixture to November Test window

By Ian Cameron
(Photo by Getty Images)

The SRU have added an extra fixture to Scotland’s November Test window, revealing that they will play Tonga in a one-off match on 30 October.

Scotland first faced the Pacific island nation at Murrayfield 20 years ago in a 43-20 win for the home side in 2001. Tonga join Australia, South Africa and Japan in the Test window.

The fixtures comes after a disasterous summer campaign where Scotland’s planned summer test series against England A, Romania and Georgia were all cancelled.

Tonga take on Scotland ahead of their own northern hemisphere schedule which sees them face England at Twickenham the following weekend on 6 November.

“Following Scotland’s disrupted summer campaign we are pleased to be able to welcome Tonga to BT Murrayfield as part of our Autumn Nations Series,” said Scottish Rugby Chief Executive Mark Dodson. “I’d like to thank Tonga Rugby CEO Peter Harding and the Tongan Rugby Union for their proactivity in working with us to secure this fixture to ensure we can give fans, players and coaches another test match to enjoy in 2021.

“Matches with Tonga are always competitive and physically demanding games and we feel this is the ideal way for our Autumn Nations Series to kick off and we look forward to welcoming Tonga back to Scotland.”

Tonga Rugby Union CEO Peter Harding said: “Tonga Rugby Union thank Scottish Rugby and their staff for the assistance in getting this fixture off the ground.

“Both Unions have worked well together to generate an exciting event. Edinburgh is one of the great Rugby destinations and BT Murrayfield is always a special venue.

“The intention of the ‘Ikale Tahi is to always walk toward the challenge of playing the best teams as often as we can and the exciting team currently playing under Scotland Head Coach Gregor Townsend certainly provides a challenge.”

Scotland could potentially face Tonga in the pool stages of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

