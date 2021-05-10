8:06am, 10 May 2021

Scotland hope an ‘A’ game with England will provide further opportunities for players to push for Gregor Townsend’s full squad.

Scotland A will face England A at Welford Road in Leicester on June 27 in front of a planned crowd of 6,000.

The game is the final piece of Scotland’s summer tour plans, with full internationals to follow against Romania on July 10 and Georgia on July 17.

The three games will be overseen by assistant coach Mike Blair, with Townsend on British and Irish Lions duty along with eight of his players.

The Scottish Rugby Union’s director of high performance, Jim Mallinder, said: “For me, the ability to play A team fixtures is a key area of player development and given the depth we are now able to draw on around the Scotland men’s national team, it will provide an important opportunity for those pushing for international selection.

“After seeing such a positive number of Scotland players called up for the British and Irish Lions, the summer series of matches opens up our options even further for player selection.”